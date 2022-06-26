Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022: Rankings and analysis

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 is Ad Age's annual ranking of the biggest U.S. advertising spenders.
Ad Age published the 67th annual Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report online on June 27, 2022. A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's June 27, 2022, print edition.
Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:
- Marketer Trees 2022, a database with ad spending, brands, profiles, executives and agency rosters for the nation's 100 biggest advertisers
- Expanded tables, downloadable in Excel. Tables include 200 Leading National Advertisers, 200 most-advertised brands, biggest ad spenders by medium and biggest ad spending categories