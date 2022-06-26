Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022: Rankings and analysis

How marketers got back in the game

Ad spending for the nation’s top advertisers surged nearly 20% in 2021, the second-highest growth rate on record. But budgets could come under pressure amid looming signs of recession.

By Bradley Johnson



Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before

What happened to ad spending in past recessions. What ad forecasters predict for 2022 and 2023.

By Bradley Johnson

Methodology and more info

About Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022

How Ad Age ranked the top 200 advertisers including methodology.



Leading National Advertisers archive

1997 to present.



