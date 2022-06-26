Datacenter

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022: Rankings and analysis

The full set of rankings and data from Ad Age’s annual report on marketers and marketing
Published on June 26, 2022.
About Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
Credit: Composite by Ad Age; iStock

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 is Ad Age's annual ranking of the biggest U.S. advertising spenders.

Ad Age published the 67th annual Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report online on June 27, 2022. A portion of the report appeared in Ad Age's June 27, 2022, print edition.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have exclusive access to the complete report online. Exclusive online content includes:

  • Marketer Trees 2022, a database with ad spending, brands, profiles, executives and agency rosters for the nation's 100 biggest advertisers
     
  • Expanded tables, downloadable in Excel. Tables include 200 Leading National Advertisers, 200 most-advertised brands, biggest ad spenders by medium and biggest ad spending categories

Top-line data

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022: Quick links to key data
Summary of key data from Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 report.

Ad Age Marketer Trees 2022

Database of Ad Age Leading National Advertisers
U.S. ad spending, brands, profiles, executives and agency rosters for 100 biggest U.S. advertisers.

Rankings and analysis

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022: Expanded tables
Excel download. The Excel sheet includes tabs for:

  • 200 Leading National Advertisers based on 2021 total U.S. ad spending
     
  • 200 most-advertised brands based on 2021 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
     
  • Measured-media ad spending by medium based on 2021 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
     
  • Biggest ad spenders by medium based on 2021 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar 
     
  • Biggest ad spending categories based on 2021 U.S. measured-media spending from Kantar
     
  • U.S. advertising forecast from WPP's GroupM

How marketers got back in the game
Ad spending for the nation’s top advertisers surged nearly 20% in 2021, the second-highest growth rate on record. But budgets could come under pressure amid looming signs of recession.
By Bradley Johnson

Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before
What happened to ad spending in past recessions. What ad forecasters predict for 2022 and 2023.
By Bradley Johnson

Methodology and more info

About Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022
How Ad Age ranked the top 200 advertisers including methodology.

Leading National Advertisers archive
1997 to present.

