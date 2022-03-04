U.S. ad business (almost) broke a job growth record in February

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services jumped to 466,100 jobs in February based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

February’s employment gain of 8,500 tied the record for the biggest monthly ad jobs increase since BLS began tracking this job category in 1990. (June 2006 also scored an 8,500 job increase.)

The February gain in advertising employment followed a loss of 5,900 ad jobs in January.



This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 46%—of jobs in that BLS bucket.