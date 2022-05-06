Ad agency employment is at an all-time high—but job growth may be slowing

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 474,900 jobs in April based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The April gain of 500 ad jobs followed an increase of 3,800 jobs in March.

Setting aside an ad jobs decline in January (ad employment typically falls at the start of the year on a not seasonally adjusted basis), April marked the weakest monthly advertising jobs growth in a year.

BLS upwardly revised the March figure from a preliminary gain of 3,200 jobs it reported a month ago.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of jobs in that BLS bucket.

Ad, PR and related services employment stood at 484,400 on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.