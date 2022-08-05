Datacenter

Ad employment jumps in July as recession held at bay for another day

U.S. employment reaches all-time high, recovering all pandemic losses
By Bradley Johnson. Published on August 05, 2022.
TV advertising's top 3 growth categories revealed: Datacenter Weekly
Infographic by Ad Age. Photo: Unsplash.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by 4,700 jobs in July as the ad market kept climbing despite incessant talk of recession.

For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total U.S. employment has now recovered all of its pandemic losses and reached a new all-time high.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The last time the unemployment rate was lower than that was 1969.

Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 489,400 jobs in July based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

The gain of 4,700 ad jobs in July followed an increase of 7,100 jobs in June.

BLS downwardly revised the June figure from a preliminary gain of 7,300 jobs it reported a month ago.

Ad, PR and related services employment is above where it stood on the eve of the pandemic in February 2020 (484,400 jobs). Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.

Ad agencies

U.S. ad agency employment totaled 220,500 jobs in June, an all-time high.

Ad agencies added 2,100 jobs in June after gaining 2,200 jobs in May based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

BLS upwardly revised the May figure from a gain of 2,100 jobs it reported a month ago.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so July figures aren’t yet available.

But July’s strong ad, PR and related services staffing increase implies good growth in ad agency employment last month.

U.S. ad agency employment
June 2022 vs. previous month: +2,100
June 2022 vs. year earlier: +21,300
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Internet media

Internet media employment stood at 348,500 jobs in June, an all-time high.

U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—jumped by 8,800 jobs in June. That’s the strongest monthly jobs growth on record, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS internet jobs data going back to 2000.

The robust growth is a positive indicator about the health of internet media, running counter to concerns about a tightening in digital media amid reports of job cuts at some tech companies.

Internet media staffing rose by 6,000 jobs in May. BLS upwardly revised the May figure from a preliminary gain of 5,900 jobs it reported a month ago.

As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay and is not seasonally adjusted.

U.S. internet media employment
June 2022 vs. previous month: +8,800
June 2022 vs. year earlier: +36,600
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Internet media businesses and web search portals. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.
More on marketing and the economy
Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It's happened before
Bradley Johnson

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
U.S. employment

The nation in July added 528,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures, well above predictions as employers continued to hire even as high inflation, rising interest rates and weak consumer confidence have heightened expectations that the nation is in a recession now or will enter one within the next year.

The economy (as measured by real, or after-inflation, gross domestic product) shrunk in the first two quarters, ramping up recession fears.

Employment grew by an upwardly revised 398,000 jobs in June and an upwardly revised 386,000 jobs in May.

Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020.

With July’s employment gain, total U.S. employment has now recovered all of its pandemic losses and reached a new all-time high.

 

Month-to-month change in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
Seasonally adjusted.
July 2022 vs. previous month: +528,000
Month/year Jobs increase (decrease)
Jan. 2020 339,000
Feb. 2020 376,000
March 2020 -1,498,000
April 2020 -20,493,000
May 2020 2,642,000
June 2020 4,505,000
July 2020 1,388,000
Aug. 2020 1,665,000
Sep. 2020 919,000
Oct. 2020 647,000
Nov. 2020 333,000
Dec. 2020 -115,000
Jan. 2021 520,000
Feb. 2021 710,000
March 2021 704,000
April 2021 263,000
May 2021 447,000
June 2021 557,000
July 2021 689,000
Aug. 2021 517,000
Sep. 2021 424,000
Oct. 2021 677,000
Nov. 2021 647,000
Dec. 2021 588,000
Jan. 2022 504,000
Feb. 2022 714,000
March 2022 398,000
April 2022 368,000
May 2022 386,000
June 2022 398,000
July 2022 528,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rate

The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, dropped to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June.

The jobless rate is now back to its level before the pandemic (3.5% in February 2020), tied for the lowest level since 1969.

In April 2020, unemployed reached 14.7%, the highest since before World War II.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.

U.S. unemployment rate
Seasonally adjusted.
July 2022: 3.5%
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More agency stats from Ad Age Datacenter
What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level
Bradley Johnson
U.S. ad business cut 2,400 jobs in May
Bradley Johnson

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022

See ad spending, rankings and analysis for the biggest marketers and brands
