Ad employment jumps in July as recession held at bay for another day

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by 4,700 jobs in July as the ad market kept climbing despite incessant talk of recession.
For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total U.S. employment has now recovered all of its pandemic losses and reached a new all-time high.
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The last time the unemployment rate was lower than that was 1969.
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.