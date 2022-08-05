Ad employment jumps in July as recession held at bay for another day

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 489,400 jobs in July based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The gain of 4,700 ad jobs in July followed an increase of 7,100 jobs in June.

BLS downwardly revised the June figure from a preliminary gain of 7,300 jobs it reported a month ago.

Ad, PR and related services employment is above where it stood on the eve of the pandemic in February 2020 (484,400 jobs). Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.