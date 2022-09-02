Datacenter

Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom

U.S. ad agency employment reached an all-time high in July, but ad jobs took a small fall in August
By Bradley Johnson. Published on September 02, 2022.
Walmart’s new data play and what marketers need to know: Datacenter Weekly
Infographic by Ad Age. Photo: Unsplash.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services fell by 400 jobs in August, indicating the market slowing following strong gains earlier in the summer.

For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August, taking employment to an all-time high, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5%, the first increase since January and the sharpest one-month uptick since early in the pandemic in spring 2020.
 
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 488,900 jobs in August based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

The loss of 400 ad jobs in August followed an increase of 4,200 jobs in July.

BLS downwardly revised the July figure from a preliminary gain of 4,700 jobs it reported a month ago.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Ad agencies

U.S. ad agency employment totaled 222,500 jobs in July, an all-time high.

Ad agencies added 2,600 jobs in July after gaining 1,500 jobs in June based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

BLS downwardly revised the June figure from a preliminary gain of 2,100 jobs it reported a month ago.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so August figures aren’t yet available.

But August’s  decrease in ad, PR and related services staffing foretells a small drop in ad agency employment last month.

U.S. ad agency employment
July 2022 vs. previous month: +2,600
July 2022 vs. year earlier: +18,100
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Internet media

Internet media employment jumped to 356,300 jobs in July, an all-time high.

U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—rose by 7,700 jobs in July after gaining 8,900 jobs in June based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

The robust growth is a positive indicator about the health of internet media, running counter to concerns about a tightening in digital media amid reports of job cuts at some tech companies including Snap.

BLS upwardly revised the June figure from a preliminary gain of 8,800 jobs it reported a month ago.

As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay and is not seasonally adjusted.

U.S. internet media employment
July 2022 vs. previous month: +7,700
July 2022 vs. year earlier: +38,700
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Internet media businesses and web search portals. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.
Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It's happened before
Bradley Johnson

Ad spending, marketing and financial stats

Analyzing the latest data
U.S. employment

The nation in August added 315,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures as employers overall continued to hire in a tight labor market despite high inflation, rising interest rates, a slowing housing market, a jittery stock market, recession worries and a spate of headlines about corporate layoffs.

Employment grew by 526,000 jobs in July (downwardly revised from 528,000) and by 293,000 jobs in June (downwardly revised from 398,000).

Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020.

With August’s employment gain, total U.S. employment (152.7 million) has now recovered all of its pandemic losses, topping its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak (152.5 million) to reach a new all-time high.

Month-to-month change in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
Seasonally adjusted.
August 2022 vs. previous month: +315,000
Month/year Jobs increase (decrease)
Jan. 2020 339,000
Feb. 2020 376,000
March 2020 -1,498,000
April 2020 -20,493,000
May 2020 2,642,000
June 2020 4,505,000
July 2020 1,388,000
Aug. 2020 1,665,000
Sep. 2020 919,000
Oct. 2020 647,000
Nov. 2020 333,000
Dec. 2020 -115,000
Jan. 2021 520,000
Feb. 2021 710,000
March 2021 704,000
April 2021 263,000
May 2021 447,000
June 2021 557,000
July 2021 689,000
Aug. 2021 517,000
Sep. 2021 424,000
Oct. 2021 677,000
Nov. 2021 647,000
Dec. 2021 588,000
Jan. 2022 504,000
Feb. 2022 714,000
March 2022 398,000
April 2022 368,000
May 2022 386,000
June 2022 293,000
July 2022 526,000
August 2022 315,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rate

The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in July.

The July figure brought the jobless rate back to its level before the pandemic (3.5% in February 2020), tied for the lowest level since 1969. Amid signs of a slowing economy, that could be the business cycle’s unemployment rate nadir. 

In April 2020, unemployed reached 14.7%, the highest since before World War II.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.

U.S. unemployment rate
Seasonally adjusted.
August 2022: 3.7%
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Ad employment jumps in July as recession held at bay for another day
Bradley Johnson
What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level
Bradley Johnson

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
