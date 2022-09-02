Ad employment sustains slight decline after summer boom

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 488,900 jobs in August based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The loss of 400 ad jobs in August followed an increase of 4,200 jobs in July.

BLS downwardly revised the July figure from a preliminary gain of 4,700 jobs it reported a month ago.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.