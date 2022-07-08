What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 484,700 jobs in June based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The gain of 7,300 ad jobs in June followed a loss of 1,000 jobs in May.

BLS downwardly revised the May figure from a preliminary loss of 2,400 jobs it reported a month ago.

The May decline was unsettling news a month ago. Setting aside an employment drop at the start of 2022 (ad jobs have fallen every January since 2000 on a not seasonally adjusted basis, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS data), May brought the first monthly decline in ad employment since November 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

But with June’s sharp rebound, the advertising, PR and related services field has recovered all of its COVID-19 pandemic job losses, moving just above the level where it stood on the eve of the pandemic in February 2020 (484,400 jobs). Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 46%—of those jobs.

