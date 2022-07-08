Datacenter

What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level

Ad agency and internet media staffing climbed to all-time highs
By Bradley Johnson. Published on July 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
TikTok is under fire over data handling (again), and Comscore gets a new CEO: Datacenter Weekly
Infographic by Ad Age. Photo: Unsplash.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Talk of a looming recession is incessant, but you’d never know it from the rollicking labor market.

Employment in advertising, public relations and related services soared by 7,300 jobs in June, the fourth-highest monthly gain since 2000.

Ad, PR and related services employment now has topped its pre-pandemic level. Employment at ad agencies and internet media ventures is at all-time highs. Overall U.S. employment is on track to recover all of its COVID losses and break a new record in August.

For the overall economy, U.S. employers added a solid 372,000 jobs in June, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate held at 3.6% for the fourth month in a row.

Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 484,700 jobs in June based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

The gain of 7,300 ad jobs in June followed a loss of 1,000 jobs in May.

BLS downwardly revised the May figure from a preliminary loss of 2,400 jobs it reported a month ago.

The May decline was unsettling news a month ago. Setting aside an employment drop at the start of 2022 (ad jobs have fallen every January since 2000 on a not seasonally adjusted basis, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS data), May brought the first monthly decline in ad employment since November 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

But with June’s sharp rebound, the advertising, PR and related services field has recovered all of its COVID-19 pandemic job losses, moving just above the level where it stood on the eve of the pandemic in February 2020 (484,400 jobs). Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 46%—of those jobs.
 

Ad agencies

Ad agencies added 2,100 jobs in May after gaining 1,500 jobs in April based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. 

BLS upwardly revised the April figure from a gain of 300 jobs it reported a month ago.

U.S. ad agency employment totaled 218,300 jobs in May, an all-time high.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so June figures aren’t yet available.

But the surge in June advertising, PR and related services staffing suggests that ad agency employment rose last month.

U.S. ad agency employment
May 2022 vs. previous month: +2,100
May 2022 vs. year earlier: +21,900
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
Click here

Internet media

U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—jumped by 5,900 jobs in May after rising by 1,600 jobs in April. 

That solid growth is a positive indicator about the health of internet media, running counter to speculation about a tightening in digital media amid recent reports of job cuts at some technology companies.

Internet media employment stood at 339,600 jobs in May, an all-time high.

As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay and is not seasonally adjusted.

U.S. internet media employment
May 2022 vs. previous month: +5,900
May 2022 vs. year earlier: +31,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Internet media businesses and web search portals. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.
More on marketing and the economy
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before
Bradley Johnson

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022

See ad spending, rankings and analysis for the biggest marketers and brands
Click here

U.S. employment

The nation in June added 372,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures. That topped predictions as employers continued to hire even as high inflation, rising interest rates and plunging consumer confidence have heightened expectations that the nation is in a recession now or will enter one within the next year.

Employment grew by a downwardly revised 384,000 jobs in May and a downwardly revised 368,000 jobs in April.

Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020.

The total U.S. nonfarm payroll is now just 524,000 jobs below its February 2020 all-time high. If the pace of recent monthly job gains continues, total U.S. employment will recover all of its pandemic losses and score a new record in August.

Month-to-month change in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
Seasonally adjusted.
June 2022 vs. previous month: +372,000
Month/year Jobs increase (decrease)
Jan. 2020 339,000
Feb. 2020 376,000
March 2020 -1,498,000
April 2020 -20,493,000
May 2020 2,642,000
June 2020 4,505,000
July 2020 1,388,000
Aug. 2020 1,665,000
Sep. 2020 919,000
Oct. 2020 647,000
Nov. 2020 333,000
Dec. 2020 -115,000
Jan. 2021 520,000
Feb. 2021 710,000
March 2021 704,000
April 2021 263,000
May 2021 447,000
June 2021 557,000
July 2021 689,000
Aug. 2021 517,000
Sep. 2021 424,000
Oct. 2021 677,000
Nov. 2021 647,000
Dec. 2021 588,000
Jan. 2022 504,000
Feb. 2022 714,000
March 2022 398,000
April 2022 368,000
May 2022 384,000
June 2022 372,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rate

The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, came in at 3.6% in  June for the fourth month in a row.
 
The unemployment rate was 3.5% in February 2020, tied for the lowest level since 1969. In April 2020, it reached 14.7%, the highest since before World War II.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.

U.S. unemployment rate
Seasonally adjusted.
June 2022: 3.6%
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More agency stats from Ad Age Datacenter
U.S. ad business cut 2,400 jobs in May
Bradley Johnson
Ad agency employment is at an all-time high—but job growth may be slowing
Bradley Johnson

See Ad Age Datacenter Agency Report 2022

The agency business rebounded with a surge in revenue and hiring. But caution signs are ahead.
Click here

Subscribe to Ad Age's Datacenter for ongoing data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson is Ad Age's director of data analytics and runs Ad Age Datacenter with colleague Kevin Brown. Johnson focuses on data and financial topics related to marketing, advertising and media. Johnson has held Ad Age posts in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York including editor at large, deputy editor, interactive editor, bureau chief and reporter.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TikTok is under fire over data handling (again), and Comscore gets a new CEO: Datacenter Weekly

TikTok is under fire over data handling (again), and Comscore gets a new CEO: Datacenter Weekly
Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked—The Big List

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked—The Big List
Leading National Advertisers 2022—What's inside

Leading National Advertisers 2022—What's inside
Leading National Advertisers 2022—25 biggest U.S. advertisers, ranked

Leading National Advertisers 2022—25 biggest U.S. advertisers, ranked
Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before

Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before
Leading National Advertisers 2022—10 most-advertised brands in the U.S., ranked

Leading National Advertisers 2022—10 most-advertised brands in the U.S., ranked
Leading National Advertisers 2022—Ad spending by medium, category and advertiser

Leading National Advertisers 2022—Ad spending by medium, category and advertiser
Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge

Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge