What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level

Talk of a looming recession is incessant, but you’d never know it from the rollicking labor market.
Employment in advertising, public relations and related services soared by 7,300 jobs in June, the fourth-highest monthly gain since 2000.
Ad, PR and related services employment now has topped its pre-pandemic level. Employment at ad agencies and internet media ventures is at all-time highs. Overall U.S. employment is on track to recover all of its COVID losses and break a new record in August.
For the overall economy, U.S. employers added a solid 372,000 jobs in June, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate held at 3.6% for the fourth month in a row.
Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.