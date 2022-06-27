Leading National Advertisers 2022—What comes next after 2021's ad spending surge

Ad Age assigned each of the top 200 advertisers to a category based on the marketer’s primary advertised product or service. Aggregate ad spending for the Leading National Advertisers rose in all categories, with the biggest gain—97%—coming from six travel marketers as consumers emerged from their COVID cocoons.

The ranking of 200 advertisers includes 24 entertainment and media firms that together boosted 2021 U.S. spending by 32%, with hefty spending by content marketers including Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, up 63% and 62%, respectively.

Among 21 entertainment and media firms for which Ad Age had three years of comparable U.S. spending figures, 17 spent more in 2021 than in pre-pandemic 2019.

The top 200 ranking’s 32 retailers increased spending 31%, with a notable rebound at some legacy brick-and-mortar merchants (TJX Cos., up 71%; Macy’s, up 40%; and Gap, up 37%). Among those 32 retailers, 26 spent more in 2021 than in 2019.

The top 200 list includes 32 financial services firms that increased spending 21% in 2021. Among those 32 companies, 20 spent more in 2021 than in pre-pandemic 2019.