Applebee’s is still off CNN, but backs MSNBC and Fox News war coverage: Datacenter Weekly
The top 10 advertisers backing cable news right now
ICYMI, as Ad Age reported: “Applebee’s ‘disappointed’ with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage.” That was on Feb. 24 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began—and due to that awkward ad placement, Applebee’s pulled its advertising from CNN.
But the casual restaurant chain isn’t backing away from its general support of cable news, as the ranking below from iSpot.tv shows. Datacenter Weekly asked the TV ad measurement and analytics company to pull data on the 10 most-seen advertisers on the three major U.S. cable news networks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as measured by total TV ad impressions. The results:
Top cable news (CNN, Fox News, MSNBC) advertisers, Feb. 24-March 10, sorted by TV ad impressions (top network for each advertiser in parentheses)
1. Balance of Nature: 748.1 million (81% Fox News)
2. Liberty Mutual: 742.1 million (55% Fox News)
3. MyPillow: 669.9 million (100% Fox News)
4. NewDay USA: 463.1 million (99% Fox News)
5. Celebrity Cruises: 452.1 million (58% CNN)
6. Indeed: 441.7 million (50% Fox News)
7. Ideal Agent: 431.8 million (48% MSNBC)
8. ADT: 332.2 million (56% CNN)
9. WeatherTech: 314.4 million (83% Fox News)
10. Applebee’s: 300.6 million (65% MSNBC)
The other 35% of Applebee’s TV ad impressions on cable news beyond the 65% on MSNBC? Fox News served 33% of them and CNN 2%—which includes the last airings before Applebee’s pulled all its ads from the network.
Major brands take a hit from Russia withdrawal
“McDonald’s, which temporarily closed nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will feel a pinch of about $50 million for every month without operations there, its chief financial officer, Kevin Ozan, said during a presentation for investors on Wednesday, a day after the world’s largest restaurant company announced its plans,” Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. “Coca-Cola’s lost business could reach as much as $64 million a month as it puts the brakes on a Russian beverage business that accounted for up to $773 million in sales last year.” And: “PepsiCo, which makes and sells beverages and snacks in Russia and was one of the first Western brands to establish a significant operation there, is missing out on around $250 million monthly in operating revenue from the shutdown, based on last year’s figures.”
See also: “How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war,” from Ad Age.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. unemployment claims climb 11,000 to 227,000 after big increases in New York and California,” MarketWatch reports.
• “U.S. inflation soared 7.9 percent in past year, a fresh 40-year high,” per Politico.
• “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Americans will likely see another year of ‘very uncomfortably high’ inflation,” per CNBC.
• “Five takeaways on the most recent run of inflation,” from The Hill.
International Bank of Pancakes
IHOP’s new loyalty rewards program plays off the cryptocurrency crazy by encouraging customers “to accrue points in the form of ‘PanCoins’ that can be exchanged for discounts and other benefits from the ‘International Bank of Pancakes,’” Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports.
Essential context: “IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Keiran Donahue said the Bank of Pancakes was designed to draw additional visits from existing customers as well as new diners, by emphasizing elements of the brand they admire,” Springer adds. “That includes discounts, the ability to customize orders, as well as perks such as the ability to pay at the table—and for founding members, free delivery. Benefits for IHOP and its franchisees include gaining valuable first-party data.”
See also: “The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now,” from Ad Age.
VAB vs. Nielsen
“As TV networks offer measurement currency alternatives to Nielsen in the coming upfront, Nielsen is offering an alternative of its own, according to the Video Advertising Bureau,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. “The trade group that represents networks isn’t happy about it, but said it wants to partner with Nielsen on a solution.”
Essential context: “[T]he VAB said Nielsen is preparing to release two sets of currencies into the market in advance of the upfronts. One is based on its TV ratings panel from 41,000 U.S. households and the other is a ‘big data’ alternative from the alpha version of the next-generation Nielsen One, which incorporates data from millions of household set-top boxes and smart TVs. ... The group said research teams from media companies have ‘discovered real concerns that could hurt upfront negotiations’ after analyzing one month of the new data (from September 2021, but not released until February).”
Nielsen responds (in part): “We are deeply disappointed that these concerns would be raised in the press rather than in direct discussion and collaboration with us,” Nielsen said in a statement.
Just briefly
• “HBO Accused of Sharing Subscriber Data With Facebook in Class Action Lawsuit,” per Variety.
• “Secret Surveillance Program Collects Americans’ Money-Transfer Data, Senator Says,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
• “Microsoft’s latest Windows patches fix the bug causing user data not to be erased,” per ZDNet.
• “Weight Watchers App Gathered Data From Children, F.T.C. Says,” The New York Times reports.
