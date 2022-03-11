Applebee’s is still off CNN, but backs MSNBC and Fox News war coverage: Datacenter Weekly

The top 10 advertisers backing cable news right now

ICYMI, as Ad Age reported: “Applebee’s ‘disappointed’ with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage.” That was on Feb. 24 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began—and due to that awkward ad placement, Applebee’s pulled its advertising from CNN.

But the casual restaurant chain isn’t backing away from its general support of cable news, as the ranking below from iSpot.tv shows. Datacenter Weekly asked the TV ad measurement and analytics company to pull data on the 10 most-seen advertisers on the three major U.S. cable news networks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as measured by total TV ad impressions. The results:

Top cable news (CNN, Fox News, MSNBC) advertisers, Feb. 24-March 10, sorted by TV ad impressions (top network for each advertiser in parentheses)

1. Balance of Nature: 748.1 million (81% Fox News)

2. Liberty Mutual: 742.1 million (55% Fox News)

3. MyPillow: 669.9 million (100% Fox News)

4. NewDay USA: 463.1 million (99% Fox News)

5. Celebrity Cruises: 452.1 million (58% CNN)

6. Indeed: 441.7 million (50% Fox News)

7. Ideal Agent: 431.8 million (48% MSNBC)

8. ADT: 332.2 million (56% CNN)

9. WeatherTech: 314.4 million (83% Fox News)

10. Applebee’s: 300.6 million (65% MSNBC)

The other 35% of Applebee’s TV ad impressions on cable news beyond the 65% on MSNBC? Fox News served 33% of them and CNN 2%—which includes the last airings before Applebee’s pulled all its ads from the network.