Apple’s must-see iPhone privacy ad, and how brands have been scaling up influencer marketing: Datacenter Weekly

How brands are scaling up their influencer marketing

The Tribe Dynamics subsidiary of influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ has shared data with Datacenter Weekly that sheds light on how brands are grappling with the creator economy in their marketing efforts. Tribe Dynamics surveyed executives at 150 brands and found that:

• Slightly more than half (52%) of brands expanded their influencer marketing efforts by investing in new staff in 2021 vs. 2020, while 42% stayed steady and 6% shrunk their teams.

• A sizable majority (70%) of brands say that finding the right creators to partner with is “somewhat” or “very” challenging. But 86% of those surveyed are doing their creator/talent hunting and acquisition in-house, as opposed to outsourcing those efforts.

• Brands are still looking to grow their in-house influencer marketing teams. Some 66% of those surveyed said that they don’t yet have all the necessary team members in place to deliver on plans to scale their brand’s influencer marketing campaigns.