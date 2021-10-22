The biggest trends in TV advertising revealed: Datacenter Weekly

Q3 TV advertising trends revealed

TV advertising analytics company iSpot.tv gave Datacenter Weekly a first look at its “Q3 TV Advertising Report.” Some key insights:

Primetime bounced back: “Primetime broadcast ad impressions were up 17% YoY [year-over-year] in Q3 ... with spend up even more—39.5% compared to Q3 last year,” per iSpot’s report. “As the fall TV schedule gets back on track too, broadcast spend in primetime is also up over 16% compared to the last ‘normal’ year back in 2019.”

Consumer packaged goods TV advertising settled down: “CPG TV ad spend declined (8.8% YoY) in Q3 as consumer spending habits normalized, though CPG brands were still spending nearly 17% more on national TV in 2021 than 2019. For retail brands, spend was up nearly 5% YoY thanks to an actual back-to-school schedule, but was also up 10% compared to 2019.”

Movie ad spending surged: “With theaters reopened, movie ad impressions were up more than 5x YoY in Q3. Spend was also up over 7x as studios capitalized tentpole events (Olympics, NFL) to encourage the masses to go see and/or stream movies. However, spend and impressions were about 10% lower than in 2019, as behavior around movie watching and releases has still have not fully returned to ‘normal.’”

Sports won the quarter: “Not only was the Tokyo Olympics the biggest TV event in Q3, but the top three programs (by ad impressions served) were all sporting events (Tokyo Olympics, NFL Football, College Football). Combined, they made up nearly 5% of total impressions served in Q3.”

You can request an instantly downloadable PDF copy of the (free) 22-page report here.