Gen Z, Millennial social shopping comfort levels revealed: Datacenter Weekly

Generational social commerce comfort levels revealed

Martech company CM Group is out with a new study titled “2022 Digital Consumer Trends by Age Group,” based on a survey of 5,000-plus consumers conducted in partnership with Econsultancy. One key finding, shared first with Datacenter Weekly, is the extent to which different age groups are comfortable with so-called social shopping—aka social commerce.

Per CM Group, “When it comes to driving sales, a post in social media, closely followed by social media advertising, is comfortably the preferred channels for Gen Z and Millennials for receiving offers, content, incentives and rewards from brands. More than half of these younger consumers have made a purchase because of a post on social media in the last 12 months, an uplift on last year and significantly higher than Gen X and Boomers.” The breakdown:

• Gen Z: 51%

• Millennials: 53%

• Gen X: 39%

• Boomers: 23%

