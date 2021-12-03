Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here.
How pre-purchase video consumption drives e-commerce: Datacenter Weekly
The latest ad industry employment data
“Employment in advertising, public relations and related services rose by 2,900 jobs in November,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports, citing data from the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Essential context: “U.S. employment in the BLS classification of advertising, public relations and related services increased to 457,700 jobs in November. The ad business banked its 10th consecutive month of growth since ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 432,100 in January 2021.”
Keep reading here for Johnson’s drill-downs (complete with charts) on ad industry employment by various BLS subcategories, including ad agencies.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Job growth disappoints in November, with a gain of just 210,000, despite high hopes,” from CNBC.
• “Biden touts ‘sharpest 1-year decline in unemployment ever’ after jobs report,” from MarketWatch.
• “Private payrolls post better-than-expected growth of 534,000 in November, ADP says,” per CNBC.
• “Labor market tightening; layoffs lowest in nearly 30 years,” from Reuters.
• “New Data Finally Shows Why People Are Quitting Their Jobs. It’s Definitely Not Because They’re Lazy,” from Inc.
Multi-touch me I’m sick
“Multi-touch attribution isn’t dead,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports, “it’s just a little under the weather, despite the impending loss of cookies on which it long depended. That’s according to a new report by MMA Global, which believes tech workarounds and a more expansive view of marketing return-on-investment analytics will breathe new life into the measurement tool.”
Essential context: “[T]he report cites recent research by Neustar (a partner in the MMA study) showing an MTA simulation using cohorts of 10,000 people across a million records produced an attribution bias (or error) of only 1%,” Neff continues. “That suggests workarounds such as Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts could be highly accurate, said Lou Paskalis, the former Bank of America media executive who recently became president and chief operating officer of MMA Global.”
Watch, shop, buy
Video analytics firm Tubular Labs is out with new research that draws a clear line between video consumption and specific categories of consumer spending on Amazon. Essentially, it confirms what we all know anecdotally—that before buying certain kinds of products, consumers increasingly do research by watching videos related to such products—and backs it up with data.
Two key highlights from Tubular’s new white paper, “Social Video and Ecommerce: Converting Views to Dollars,” which the company shared with Datacenter Weekly exclusively first:
• “[O]ne out of four (25%) consumer electronics sales on Amazon comes from social video audiences who have consumed content about that category. This translates to around $24 billion of influenced sales for the electronics category.”
• “In the apparel category, 23% of clothing, shoes or jewelry sales is influenced by consumption of health & fitness content”—which translates to about $15 billion of influenced sales.
Learn more: You can download a (free) copy of Tubular’s new report here.
Essential context: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, ViacomCBS, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).
Marketing on purpose
Datacenter Weekly readers are invited to download a free copy of “Brand Purpose,” a new white paper that examines how consumers value brands with a purpose, what media choices can say about a brand, and what Gen Z expects from brands and employers. Ad Age Datacenter produced “Brand Purpose” based on data and analysis from Kantar.
Univision strikes a new data deal
“Univision is adopting consumer behavior data to help prove TV ads drive business results,” Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft reports. “The Spanish-language media giant struck a deal with Interpublic Group-owned agency Mediahub to tap analytics companies EDO and DatafuelX to use consumer behavior data to predict engagement performance for advertisers’ campaigns.”
Essential context: “Ulta Beauty is among the brands that will use EDO data as its currency in deals with Univision,” Craft notes. “Univision, Mediahub and EDO are remaining tight-lipped about brands other than Ulta Beauty that have expressed interest in utilizing the outcomes-based measurement,” though Kevin Krim, EDO’s president and CEO, “did confirm that unspecified players in the insurance and wireless industries have been among early adopters.”
Just briefly
