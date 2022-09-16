Kroger’s latest data play and NFL+’s linear TV advertising: Datacenter Weekly

Twitter’s data handling comes under fire

“Twitter’s security lapses were so grave that they threatened national security, the company’s former head of security-turned-whistle-blower told senators on Tuesday,” Bloomberg News reports (via Ad Age). “Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Peiter Zatko, also known by his hacker name ‘Mudge,’ said Twitter was a decade behind necessary security upgrades, which he described as a ‘ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities.’”

The gist: “Twitter’s unsafe handling of the data of its users and its inability or unwillingness to truthfully represent issues to its board of directors and regulators have created real risk to tens of millions of Americans, the American democratic process and America’s national security,” Zatko said in the hearing.

Essential context: Zatko “was fired in January 2022 over what the company said were performance shortcomings,” per Bloomberg. “His claims come as Twitter prepares to go to court to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to complete a $44 billion deal to buy the company. Zatko’s allegations, especially about the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots, are likely to feature prominently in the Oct. 17 trial in a Delaware court.”

Keep reading here.