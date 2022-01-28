Making sense of Nielsen’s and Google’s latest data woes: Datacenter Weekly

Nielsen’s data troubles escalate

“Nielsen’s undercount of out-of-home TV viewing disclosed late last year was much worse than the measurement giant initially indicated and disproportionately missed young, Black and Hispanic viewers,” according to the Video Advertising Bureau, Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. “The VAB said Nielsen’s recount so far shows $350 million in lost network revenue and suggests the overall total will be more than $700 million.”

Essential context: “The undercount comes at a time when Nielsen is trying to win back support from media companies, agencies and marketers to regain accreditation from the industry’s Media Rating Council, which was suspended in September over other undercounting problems,” Neff notes.

Nielsen’s response: “We reviewed the information shared by the VAB today, and while we acknowledge the understatement in a portion of our national out-of-home audiences, we stand by our prior statements that the magnitude of the issue was very small for the majority of telecasts,” a Nielsen spokesperson said via email, as Neff notes.

