Making sense of Nielsen’s and Google’s latest data woes: Datacenter Weekly
Nielsen’s data troubles escalate
“Nielsen’s undercount of out-of-home TV viewing disclosed late last year was much worse than the measurement giant initially indicated and disproportionately missed young, Black and Hispanic viewers,” according to the Video Advertising Bureau, Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. “The VAB said Nielsen’s recount so far shows $350 million in lost network revenue and suggests the overall total will be more than $700 million.”
Essential context: “The undercount comes at a time when Nielsen is trying to win back support from media companies, agencies and marketers to regain accreditation from the industry’s Media Rating Council, which was suspended in September over other undercounting problems,” Neff notes.
Nielsen’s response: “We reviewed the information shared by the VAB today, and while we acknowledge the understatement in a portion of our national out-of-home audiences, we stand by our prior statements that the magnitude of the issue was very small for the majority of telecasts,” a Nielsen spokesperson said via email, as Neff notes.
The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 package—released this week—shows the score on companies that did a standout job last year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent.
What separates the best from the rest? As Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Analytics Bradley Johnson explains, “The 50 winning companies outranked other workplaces in factors ranging from compensation and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Employees gave the winners significantly higher grades on some key differentiating policies, practices and other factors. In certain areas, the difference turned out to be comparatively small for winners and companies that didn’t make the ranking.”
Start here: “Introducing Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022”
The full story and charts: “Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease,” per Yahoo Finance.
• “Behind the Stock Market Turmoil: A High-Speed Investor U-Turn,” per The Wall Street Journal.
• “Bank of America says it sees seven Fed rate hikes this year,” Reuters reports.
• “Economy grew 5.7% last year, its best showing since 1984, as activity revived amid pandemic,” per USA Today.
Previously: “U.S. advertising employment increased by 2,300 jobs in December,” from Ad Age Datacenter.
New social commerce tools help apps cope with Apple’s data restrictions
“Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter all released updates that give advertisers more direct marketing and sales features, making it easier for consumers to shop from the apps,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “The apps all focused on different features, but they shared a common goal: to enhance on-site shopping as social commerce takes off.”
Essential context: Sloane notes that “some of the changes ... could help as apps adjust to Apple’s data-sharing changes in recent years. Apple’s anti-tracking policies have made it more difficult for apps to follow consumers from an ad inside an app to links outside the app. ... Apps are looking for ways to let brands conduct all their business inside their walls.”
Google under fire over location data
Several state attorneys general announced this week that they’re suing Alphabet Inc.’s Google “over what they allege are deceptive tactics designed to trick consumers into disclosing location data to more accurately target advertising,” Bloomberg News reports (via Ad Age).
Essential context: “Even when consumers turn off location tracking on their phones, Google continues to track their movements using a separate function called ‘Web & App activity,’ the attorneys general said,” per Bloomberg.
Google’s response: “A Google spokesman, Jose Castaneda, said in a statement that the lawsuits are ‘based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data. We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.’”
See also: “Google collects a scary amount of your data, but there’s a way to delete it,” from CNET.
• “Digital accessibility: the billion-customer opportunity for brands,” from Ad Age.
• “Coming off big digital subscription growth, Hearst Newspapers plan a new data and product hub for 2022,” from Poynter.
• “3 keys to multicultural marketing in a privacy-first world,” from Ad Age.
• “Consumer losses to social media scams nearly tripled last year,” from Ad Age.
• “New Omicron offshoot BA.2 is over 1.5 times more contagious than the original, early data from Denmark suggests,” per Insider.
