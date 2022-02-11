The social media power of Super Bowl commercial celebrities: Datacenter Weekly

The pregame Super Bowl ad stars

Social video measurement and analytics firm Tubular has been tallying all the views that Super Bowl teasers and full ads (the ones released in full before the Big Game) have been getting. Here are the top three brand winners so far, through EOD Thursday:

Top 3 most-viewed Super Bowl LVI ads and teasers across social video (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter)

1. Nissan “Thrill Driver” — teaser + commercial: 53,879,231

2. Amazon: “Mind Reader” — teaser + commercial: 38,702,786

3. Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda: “Loudest of Flavors” — commercial: 18,270,966

Super Bowl DEI data

“As Madison Avenue approaches year two in its commitment to create a more diverse and inclusive ad industry,” Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi reports, “most Super Bowl advertisers are either still struggling to create commercials that depict true representation or don’t appear to be trying at all.”

Essential context: “Ahead of this year’s Big Game, Ad Age asked every advertiser with plans to air in-game commercials about how they prioritized diversity and inclusion in the creation and production of their ads. This included how they approached casting, diversity within the agencies they worked with, and the makeup of those working on the production. While some brands had very clear action steps and outlined ways they implemented these practices in the conceptual and production phases of their ads, many could not provide specific details on the makeup of who worked on their ads.”

