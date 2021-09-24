The Spanish-language video boom, and how brands measure up to influencers: Datacenter Weekly

Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here.

Amazon’s advertising data lockdown

“Amazon has been quietly taking a page from the Apple playbook by restricting advertising data from leaking out of its owned-and-operated connected TV apps such as IMDb TV and Twitch,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “Advertisers, digital video ad tech providers and developers say that the e-commerce giant has been erecting new barriers to viewer data through its connected TV apps, such as masking the internet protocol addresses of viewers.”

Essential context: “Without the addresses,” Sloane adds, “the effect could be similar to what advertisers have seen on Apple devices, where less consumer data means diminished capacity to collect advertising metrics, such as how often someone viewed an ad.”

Keep reading here.

Previously: “The real reasons Amazon is introducing its own smart TVs: Datacenter Weekly,” from Ad Age.

See also: “Facebook warns advertisers Apple data changes skew conversions by about 15%,” from Ad Age.

Earlier: “What Apple’s iPhone update means for the ad industry,” from Ad Age.

The latest macroeconomic data in a nutshell

• “US jobless claims rise 351,000 in surprise jump,” per Fox Business.

• “U.S. home sales fall, house price inflation cooling,” Reuters reports.

• “Plenty of Economic Data on Deck to Close Out September,” per Nasdaq.

Previously: “U.S. advertising employment increased by 1,700 jobs in August as nation’s job growth slowed,” from Ad Age Datacenter.

Subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter for essential data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

The Spanish-language video boom in the U.S. by the numbers

Timed to Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), video measurement firm Tubular Labs is out with fresh data about Spanish-language video content. A few key stats:

• “In August 2021 alone, Spanish-language YouTube content in the U.S. generated over 15.9 billion views,” per Tubular’s report.

• “Music outpaces other categories of Spanish-language videos in the U.S. by nearly 17x the next-closest category.”

• “Over the last three years, Spanish-language influencers in the U.S. have generated 245 billion views,” per Tubular’s study, “while brands only generated 8.6 billion” for their Spanish-language videos. Tubular also notes that Spanish-language influencer videos over that time frame racked up an average of 51,000 views per upload, vs. an average of 30,000 for brand-published Spanish-language videos in the U.S.

Keep reading here.

Background: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, ViacomCBS, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).

TV/streaming diversity data deployed

“In an effort to help advertisers better connect with underserved audiences, IPG Mediabrands is using inclusion analytics data from Nielsen-owned Gracenote,” Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi reports. “Gracenote’s Inclusion Analytics data is designed to provide visibility into the gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of the talent appearing in popular linear TV and streaming content. Gracenote’s metrics also quantify the visibility of starring cast members representing different identity groups, as well as the make-up of viewing audiences and how they compare to the general population.”

Of note: “IPG Mediabrands is the first customer to sign on to use Gracenote Inclusion Analytics,” Poggi reports.

Keep reading here.

See also: “Amazon’s workforce split sharply along the lines of race and gender, new data indicates,” from The Seattle Times.

Subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter for essential data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

ICYMI: P&G dominates in worldwide marketing

“Procter & Gamble Co. is set to reclaim the top spot among the world’s biggest advertisers, displacing Amazon,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports. “Ad Age Datacenter estimates the packaged goods powerhouse spent $11.5 billion on worldwide marketing in the fiscal year ended June 2021, putting P&G in position to be No. 1 in the next Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers ranking.”

Keep reading here.

Just briefly

Chain reaction: “Supply chain issues threaten ad spending comeback this holiday season,” from Ad Age.

Data on the menu: “General Mills personalizes marketing, drives sales with ‘connected commerce’ initiative using retailer receipt-level data,” Food Navigator reports.

Ad disclosure: “Google’s new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand,” Ad Age reports.

Coin of the realm: “Twitter jumps into the NFT conversation and starts accepting Bitcoin,” also from Ad Age.

Stack up: “LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 spotlights the enterprise data stack,” per VentureBeat.

Data locker: “Storage for unstructured big data should be part of a company’s strategy,” from TechRepublic.

See all the winners of Ad Age’s 2021 Small Agency Awards here.

The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.

Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Catherine Wolf.

This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.

Subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter for essential data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.