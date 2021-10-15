A ‘Squid Game’ star’s phenomenal Instagram engagement boosts Adidas and Louis Vuitton: Datacenter Weekly

Amazon under siege

In a Reuters special report headlined “Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show,” Aditya Kalra and Steve Stecklow note that the retail giant has been repeatedly accused of “knocking off products it sells on its website and of exploiting its vast trove of internal data to promote its own merchandise at the expense of other sellers”—accusations it has denied.

But Kalra and Stecklow got their hands on internal Amazon documents related to the company’s private-label products in India, and they “reveal how Amazon’s private-brands team in India secretly exploited internal data from Amazon.in to copy products sold by other companies, and then offered them on its platform.”

Additional context: “The internal documents also show that Amazon employees studied proprietary data about other brands on Amazon.in, including detailed information about customer returns. The aim: to identify and target goods—described as ‘reference’ or ‘benchmark’ products—and ‘replicate’ them.”

More: Reuters notes that an Amazon private-label brand called Solimo that began in India—and whose development benefited from Amazon’s use of internal data—is now also offered in the U.S.

Keep reading here.

See also: “Amazon Challenges Record $865 Million EU Data-Protection Fine,” per Bloomberg News.

Untrustworthy

You just can’t trust ad people—at least according to a new global poll from Ipsos. The company surveyed 19,570 people in 28 countries across the world, including the U.S., and found that advertising executives are among the least trusted professionals. (Doctors are the most trusted in the U.S. and globally, according to the poll.)

An Ipsos spokesperson, summarizing the poll’s findings, tells Ad Age Datacenter that “just 13% of Americans and 15% of people globally trust advertising executives. In the U.S., the only professionals trusted less than advertising executives were politicians, who were only rated as trustworthy by 9% of people.”

More details from the poll here.