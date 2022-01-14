How data is transforming Super Bowl and Winter Olympics marketing: Datacenter Weekly

NBCU partners with iSpot

“NBCUniversal has selected iSpot.tv as its first alternative cross-platform measurement currency,” Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft reports, “inking a multi-year deal with the company that is slated to include key measurement tests of both Super Bowl LVI and the Beijing Winter Olympics next month. ... Publicis Media has signed on as an inaugural partner to test the new measurement currency across NBCU’s One Platform ad offering.”

Essential context: “The highly anticipated announcement comes months after NBCUniversal first issued a sweeping request for proposals that saw dozens of measurement companies respond,” Craft notes. “The media behemoth is seeking measurement options that can work alongside Nielsen, the TV industry’s long-dominant measurement provider whose near-monopoly was jeopardized last year after an audit revealed it significantly undercounted ratings.”

The timing: The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 4 and wind up on the 20th.

The big picture: According to data shared by iSpot with Datacenter Weekly, the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Games—which ran July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021, across NBCU networks—delivered 1.23% of the total U.S. TV ad impressions for all of 2021, for live, first-airing programs across all networks.