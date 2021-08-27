TikTok’s ‘astronomically high’ engagement revealed: Datacenter Weekly

TikTok’s engagement level explained

TikTok’s user engagement level is “astronomically high,” according to a new study that CreatorIQ, the influencer marketing platform and analytics firm, has shared with Datacenter Weekly. Essential context and insights:

• It’s important to note that CreatorIQ’s calculation of its so-called Engagement Rate metric varies a bit from platform to platform because of platform-specific capabilities and terminology. For instance, on TikTok the metric consists of likes, comments and shares divided by views, while on YouTube the Engagement Rate is likes plus comments divided by views. In other words, a strict apples-to-apples comparison isn’t possible because of user interface differences—so think of CreatorIQ’s Engagement Rate as a directional indicator of general user engagement with content in relation to audience.

• As part of a benchmark study that looks at Q2 2021 platform performance, CreatorIQ tallied Engagement Rates for creators with varying levels of followers or subscribers across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

• CreatorIQ categorizes a creator with a following of 1 million or more, for instance, as a “mega influencer.”

• On TikTok in Q2, mega influencers had an average Engagement Rate of 11.83%—vs. 0.35% on Instagram, 2.75% on YouTube, 0.01% on Facebook and 0.01% on Twitter.

• It’s worth noting that in some cases the engagement gap narrows with audience size. Consider, for instance, what CreatorIQ calls its “nano influencer” category (10,000 or fewer followers or subscribers): The average Q2 Engagement Rate for nano influencers on TikTok was 15.15% and 8.57% on YouTube.

The bottom line: The data suggest that TikTok’s users aren’t just mindlessly consuming the platform’s endless stream of short-form videos, but are also reacting to the content at scale.

+49.2%

That’s the increase in estimated spending on national linear TV ads by beer marketers in 2021 so far (Jan. 1-Aug. 15) compared to the same period in 2020, according to TV advertising analytics firm iSpot.tv. A big part of that jump comes courtesy of Mexican beer brands Modelo and Corona, which upped their year-over-year TV ad spend (again, Jan. 1-Aug. 15) by, respectively, an estimated $30 million and $25 million, an iSpot spokesperson tells Datacenter Weekly.

U.S. jobless claims data in context

“The number of workers applying for and receiving unemployment benefits has reached pandemic lows over the past month,” The Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Chaney Cambon reports, citing the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. “Unemployment claims edged up to 353,000 last week from a revised 349,000 a week earlier. ... The four-week moving average, which smooths out volatility in the weekly figures, fell to 366,500 last week, a new pandemic low.”

Essential context: “Applications for unemployment benefits have trended downward this year after exceeding 900,000 in January,” Cambon notes.

Previously: “U.S. advertising employment rose by (only) 1,200 jobs in July,” from Ad Age on Aug. 6.

ICYMI: P&G dominates in worldwide marketing

“Procter & Gamble Co. is set to reclaim the top spot among the world’s biggest advertisers, displacing Amazon,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports. “Ad Age Datacenter estimates the packaged goods powerhouse spent $11.5 billion on worldwide marketing in the fiscal year ended June 2021, putting P&G in position to be No. 1 in the next Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers ranking.”

Just briefly

Permissions sanity: “An end to constant cookie warnings? UK plans post-Brexit overhaul of data laws,” per The Next Web.

Hack job: “T-Mobile Hacker Who Stole Data on 50 Million Customers: ‘Their Security Is Awful,’” from The Wall Street Journal.

China takes on Big Data: “Unpacking China’s game-changing data law,” from Protocol.

Rethinking TV data: “Ad industry needs to replace outdated TV audience measurement,” a guest opinion piece for Ad Age from Kelly Abcarian, executive VP, measurement & impact, NBCUniversal, Advertising and Partnerships.

COVID update: “U.S. data show rising ‘breakthrough’ infections among fully vaccinated,” per Reuters (via Yahoo News).

