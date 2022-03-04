Top 10 U.S./U.K. news media creators on YouTube as Russia-Ukraine war rages on: Datacenter Weekly

Disney data deal

“Disney struck a deal with Horizon Media that will look to help brands measure their online ads,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “The move puts Disney more deeply into ad tech, where marketers are looking for creative ways to measure ads in light of data-sharing restrictions across the internet.”

Essential context: “The Mouse House is also ‘exploring a path to activation with The Trade Desk,’ one of the prominent demand-side ad platforms that manages an ad network that connects online publishers to brands. Last year, The Trade Desk built a demand-side ad network with Walmart, which was another indication of how large retailers are also getting into online media services.”

See also: “Disney+ streaming service to offer low-cost version with ads,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).

Plus: “Disney isn’t giving up on Nielsen just yet,” from Ad Age.