TV’s sportsbook ad boom, and contextual targeting gets a boost: Datacenter Weekly

The sports betting TV ad boom

TV advertising analytics firm iSpot.tv is out with new data regarding the advertising strategies of sportsbook brands—and it’s good news for the TV industry. Even though sports betting isn’t fully legal across the U.S.—30 states currently allow it, with five more in the pipeline—sportsbook marketers have been pouring money into national TV advertising.

Some key data points iSpot shared with Datacenter Weekly:

• Estimated national TV ad spend by sportsbook brands jumped 281% on a year-over-year basis (Sept. 1, 2021-May 31, 2022 vs. the same period a year prior), while TV ad impressions jumped 48.4%.

• FanDuel leads the way in terms of the share of TV ad impressions, followed by Caesars and DraftKings.

• Nearly three-quarters (74%) of sportsbook TV ad impressions over the period measured were delivered during the NFL season.

• The top five networks by share of sportsbook TV ad impressions over the period measured:

1. CBS (22.16%)

2. Fox (19.82%)

3. NBC (13.24%)

4. TNT (9.59%)

5. TBS (5.19%)

More details are available in iSpot’s (free) report, “Betting on TV Advertising: Sportsbook Brands Expand Reach and Resonance.”