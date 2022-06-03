U.S. ad business cut 2,400 jobs in May

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 474,600 jobs in May based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The loss of 2,400 ad jobs in May followed a modest gain of 700 jobs in April.

This was the first monthly decrease in ad jobs since January. Setting aside the employment drop at the start of the year (ad jobs have fallen every January since 2000 on a not seasonally adjusted basis, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS data), May brought the first monthly decline in ad employment since November 2020, early in the pandemic.

BLS upwardly revised the April figure from a preliminary gain of 500 jobs it reported a month ago, when Ad Age noted “a marked deceleration in employment growth.”

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of jobs in that BLS bucket.

Ad, PR and related services employment stood at 484,400 on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.