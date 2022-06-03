Datacenter

U.S. ad business cut 2,400 jobs in May

Employment drop comes after ad agency staffing reached an all-time high
By Bradley Johnson. Published on June 03, 2022.
Employment in advertising, public relations and related services fell by 2,400 jobs in May, an unsettling turnabout for a sector that until recently had been scoring solid gains, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For the overall economy, U.S. employers in May added 390,000 jobs, the lowest monthly jobs gain in more than a year.

Below, Ad Age Datacenter breaks down the report—by the numbers.

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 474,600 jobs in May based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

The loss of 2,400 ad jobs in May followed a modest gain of 700 jobs in April.

This was the first monthly decrease in ad jobs since January. Setting aside the employment drop at the start of the year (ad jobs have fallen every January since 2000 on a not seasonally adjusted basis, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS data), May brought the first monthly decline in ad employment since November 2020, early in the pandemic.

BLS upwardly revised the April figure from a preliminary gain of 500 jobs it reported a month ago, when Ad Age noted “a marked deceleration in employment growth.”

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of jobs in that BLS bucket.

Ad, PR and related services employment stood at 484,400 on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Ad employment hit a pandemic nadir of 430,800 in January 2021.

Ad agencies

U.S. ad agency employment reached an all-time high of 215,000 jobs in April, breaking the previous record set in March.

Ad agencies expanded staffing by 300 jobs in April and 1,300 jobs in March based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted.

BLS downwardly revised the March figure from a gain of 1,400 jobs it reported a month ago.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so May figures aren’t yet available.

But the decline in May advertising, public relations and related services staffing suggests that ad agency employment last month fell from its peak.

U.S. ad agency employment
April 2022 vs. previous month: +300
April 2022 vs. year earlier: +19,700
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.

Internet media

U.S. internet media employment—the BLS classification of “internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals”—increased by 1,600 jobs in April after rising by 7,300 jobs in March.

BLS upwardly revised the March figure from a preliminary gain of 6,400 jobs it reported a month ago.

Internet media employment stood at 333,700 jobs in April, an all-time high.

As with ad agencies, internet media staffing is reported with a one-month delay and is not seasonally adjusted.

U.S. internet media employment
April 2022 vs. previous month: +1,600
April 2022 vs. year earlier: +29,100
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Internet media businesses and web search portals. Expanded jobs data: AdAge.com/adjobs.
U.S. employment

The nation in May added 390,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures.

That was the lowest monthly jobs growth since April 2021. But it still was a solid gain, demonstrating that employers were hiring last month even as inflation, rising interest rates, weakening consumer confidence and a seesawing stock market suggest a cloudy outlook for the economy.

Employment grew by an upwardly revised 436,000 jobs in April and a downwardly revised 398,000 jobs in March.

Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020.

The total U.S. nonfarm payroll is still 822,000 jobs below its February 2020 all-time high. If the pace of recent monthly job gains continues, total U.S. employment will recover all of its pandemic losses and score a new record in July or August.

Month-to-month change in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
Seasonally adjusted.
May 2022 vs. previous month: +390,000
Month/year Jobs increase (decrease)
Jan. 2020 339,000
Feb. 2020 376,000
March 2020 -1,498,000
April 2020 -20,493,000
May 2020 2,642,000
June 2020 4,505,000
July 2020 1,388,000
Aug. 2020 1,665,000
Sep. 2020 919,000
Oct. 2020 647,000
Nov. 2020 333,000
Dec. 2020 -115,000
Jan. 2021 520,000
Feb. 2021 710,000
March 2021 704,000
April 2021 263,000
May 2021 447,000
June 2021 557,000
July 2021 689,000
Aug. 2021 517,000
Sep. 2021 424,000
Oct. 2021 677,000
Nov. 2021 647,000
Dec. 2021 588,000
Jan. 2022 504,000
Feb. 2022 714,000
March 2022 398,000
April 2022 436,000
May 2022 390,000
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment rate

The U.S. unemployment rate, based on a separate survey of households, came in at 3.6% for the third month in a row.

The unemployment rate was 3.5% in February 2020, tied for the lowest level since 1969. In April 2020, it reached 14.7%, the highest since before World War II.

Ad Age Datacenter subscribers can see an expanded table showing advertising employment back to 2000 at AdAge.com/adjobs.

U.S. unemployment rate
Seasonally adjusted.
May 2022: 3.6%
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thumbnail
Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson is Ad Age's director of data analytics and runs Ad Age Datacenter with colleague Kevin Brown. Johnson focuses on data and financial topics related to marketing, advertising and media. Johnson has held Ad Age posts in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York including editor at large, deputy editor, interactive editor, bureau chief and reporter.

 

