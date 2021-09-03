U.S. advertising employment increased by 1,700 jobs in August as nation’s job growth slowed

U.S. ad agencies added 4,800 jobs in July, the biggest month gain for BLS ad agency staffing figures dating back to 1990. That robust growth followed a gain of 2,800 jobs in June. Ad agency employment—197,300—is at its highest point since March 2020, the month that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 was a pandemic.

BLS reports ad agency employment on a one-month lag, so August figures aren’t yet available. But August’s advertising, public relations and related services staffing increase suggests a smaller gain in ad agency employment last month.

Agencies are watching staffing levels closely. Even before the COVID-induced recession began in February 2020, ad agency employment had trended downward from the record high of 208,800 jobs reached in 2018. The recession officially ended in April 2020.

Agency job cuts before and during the coronavirus pandemic aren’t a surprise. Labor is the biggest cost for agencies, and ad agencies were grappling with sluggish growth even before the recession.

U.S. ad agency employment tends to peak earlier than the overall U.S. job market in the waning days of a business cycle’s economic expansion before a recession. On the flip side, agencies generally are cautious about adding employees as the economy recovers, resulting in a lag in staffing growth.