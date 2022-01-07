U.S. advertising employment increased by 2,300 jobs in December

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services increased to 460,400 jobs in December.

The ad business banked its 11th consecutive month of growth since ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 432,100 in January 2021.

The December increase in advertising employment came in below November’s gain of 3,300 ad jobs. BLS upwardly revised the November figure from the preliminary 2,900 jobs increase it reported a month ago.

This BLS bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 44%—of jobs in that BLS bucket.