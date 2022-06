Source: Ad Age Datacenter analysis of data from Kantar. Numbers rounded. More info: kantar.com/media . Expanded tables including 2020 spending: AdAge.com/lna2022

U.S. measured-media spending by medium:

TV: Broadcast network TV, cable TV networks, spot, syndicated; includes Spanish-language networks.

Magazine: Consumer, Sunday, business-to-business and local magazines; includes Spanish-language magazines.

Newspaper: National and local newspapers; includes Spanish-language newspapers.

Radio: National spot and local.

Spending shown here excludes paid search and network radio; measurement of those categories is undergoing methodological changes.

U.S. measured-media spending for largest categories:

Measured-media figures shown here include TV (broadcast, cable and syndicated), desktop internet display, magazine, newspaper, radio (national spot and local) and outdoor. Table excludes government, politics and religion category and direct response category. Spending shown here excludes paid search and network radio; measurement of those categories is undergoing methodological changes.



Biggest U.S. spenders by medium:

Ad Age aggregated media by type. Spending for advertisers is pro forma reflecting acquisitions and divestitures.

Desktop internet display excludes paid video.

Cable TV networks, broadcast network TV and broadcast spot TV include Spanish-language TV.

Local radio ranking excludes spending done by iHeartMedia and Audacy to promote their holdings.

Magazine includes consumer, Sunday, local, Spanish-language and business-to-business magazines.

Spending shown here excludes paid search and network radio; measurement of those categories is undergoing methodological changes.

About LNA 2022: AdAge.com/aboutlna2022 .