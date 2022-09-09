Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
The video content Allbirds customers flock to, plus the latest on Peloton, Chewy and Roku: Datacenter Weekly
Peloton, Chewy marketing spend revealed
Want some quick, smart analysis on the latest financial data and news from key marketers? Turn to “Ad spending, marketing and financial stats—analyzing the latest data,” the newest Ad Age blog. Two of the most recent entries from Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson:
• “What’s up with Peloton? Ad spending. What’s down? Revenue”
• “What’s up (actually down) with Chewy’s marketing spending?”
Roku’s new data play
“As companies such as Google and Apple look to tighten access to cookies and consumer data, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may find their options for targeted advertising scarce,” writes Ad Age’s Parker Herren. “To bridge the gap for those businesses hoping to snag eyeballs in the ever-growing and competitive world of streaming, Roku announced [on Thursday] a new program to make the process more accessible.”
The details: Roku will now offer “streaming audience data and ad-buying tools directly to SMB clients, and announced Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media as its first partner for the program,” Herren reports. “The platform will run through its ad-buying platform OneView, which Roku launched in early 2020.”
Essential context: “Roku is the latest streaming platform to woo SMBs, which have become eager to test connected TV. For several years, Hulu has looked to appeal to these marketers by offering a self-serve advertising platform that makes ad space available to advertisers who otherwise might have been priced out of the market.”
What Allbirds customers are watching online
Social video measurement and analytics platform Tubular just completed a study of the video-consumption habits of consumers of various direct-to-consumer brands, and has shared the data with Datacenter Weekly first. Here’s the intel they have on Allbirds, the trendy sustainable footwear and apparel company:
• Allbirds customers are more likely than average consumers to watch sports content related to college basketball, rowing and horse racing.
• Allbirds customers are more likely than average consumers to watch health and wellness content related to anti-aging.
• Allbird customers are more likely than average consumers to watch travel content related to heritage sites, South America and spas.
With that information, you can kind of picture an Allbirds customer, can’t you?
The measurement mess in depth
If you haven’t yet checked out Ad Age’s new blog titled “Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital,” well, here are two of the most recent posts:
• “IAB releases in-game ad measurement standards,” from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.
• “P&G backs The Trade Desk’s Unified ID cookie replacement,” also from Neff.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to three-month low,” per Reuters.
• “Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done,’” CNBC reports.
• “Fewer Americans listing inflation as top issue in elections: survey,” per The Hill.
Don’t miss: “Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news,” Ad Age’s continually updated blog covering how the marketing industry is bracing for a recession.
U.S. ad business employment dips
Ad Age’s Bradley Johnson reports that ad agency employment just dipped a bit, per the latest government data.
Essential context: “Employment in advertising, public relations and related services fell by 400 jobs in August, indicating the market slowing following strong gains earlier in the summer,” Johnson notes. “For the overall economy, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August, taking employment to an all-time high, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
Keep reading for Johnson’s drill-downs by BLS classifications.
Just briefly
• “TikTok denies hacker group’s claim of massive data breach,” per the New York Post.
• “Health care marketing—how agencies are leaning into data and influencers,” from Ad Age.
• “Beijing’s Plan to Control the World’s Data: Out-Google Google,” from Newsweek.
• “Instagram fined $400 million for failing to protect children’s data,” per Reuters (via CNN Business).
• “Android 13 is making it easier to keep work and personal data separate,” The Verge reports.
