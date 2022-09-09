The video content Allbirds customers flock to, plus the latest on Peloton, Chewy and Roku: Datacenter Weekly

Roku’s new data play

“As companies such as Google and Apple look to tighten access to cookies and consumer data, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may find their options for targeted advertising scarce,” writes Ad Age’s Parker Herren. “To bridge the gap for those businesses hoping to snag eyeballs in the ever-growing and competitive world of streaming, Roku announced [on Thursday] a new program to make the process more accessible.”

The details: Roku will now offer “streaming audience data and ad-buying tools directly to SMB clients, and announced Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media as its first partner for the program,” Herren reports. “The platform will run through its ad-buying platform OneView, which Roku launched in early 2020.”

Essential context: “Roku is the latest streaming platform to woo SMBs, which have become eager to test connected TV. For several years, Hulu has looked to appeal to these marketers by offering a self-serve advertising platform that makes ad space available to advertisers who otherwise might have been priced out of the market.”

