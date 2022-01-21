Why the Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: Datacenter Weekly

The Great Resignation, cont’d.

In an Ad Age guest post titled “Consumers in 2022 are anxious, uncertain and stressed out,” Will Johnson, CEO of The Harris Poll, writes,

More than 20 million Americans quit their jobs in the last six months of 2021 alone, part of what has been called “The Great Resignation.” Guess what: It’s not stopping. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans (23%) told us in early December that they plan to quit their jobs within a year. Most prospective resignees—a whopping 70%—planned to give notice before the end of the month. Not surprisingly, younger workers (ages 18-34), who are less entrenched in their careers and are less likely to have financial ties such as mortgages and children, were twice as likely (34% versus 15%) than their older colleagues to be planning to walk out. Americans want better working conditions (32%), they feel burnt out (30%) and they want better big paychecks (29%).

Keep reading here.

See also: “CEOs say the Great Resignation is their No. 1 concern,” per a new CEO survey that Fortune conducted in partnership with Deloitte.