Why the Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: Datacenter Weekly
All the crypto news that’s fit to tweet
“Bloomberg Media will begin curating exclusive crypto-focused content under its @Crypto handle on Twitter in its latest partnership with the social media company,” Ad Age’s Asa Hiken reports. “The pairing of Bloomberg’s analysis and reporting with Twitter’s trove of data is meant to help people on the platform navigate the evolving cryptocurrency market.”
Essential context: “Despite increasing popularity, the crypto space is fraught with misinformation and has drawn global attention from regulators to curb irresponsible advertising,” Hiken notes.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Jobless claims jump to 286,000, the highest level since October,” CNBC reports.
• “The Right Way to Read Unemployment Data,” from Barron’s.
• “The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market,” per MarketWatch.
Previously: “U.S. advertising employment increased by 2,300 jobs in December,” from Ad Age Datacenter.
The Great Resignation, cont’d.
In an Ad Age guest post titled “Consumers in 2022 are anxious, uncertain and stressed out,” Will Johnson, CEO of The Harris Poll, writes,
More than 20 million Americans quit their jobs in the last six months of 2021 alone, part of what has been called “The Great Resignation.” Guess what: It’s not stopping. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans (23%) told us in early December that they plan to quit their jobs within a year. Most prospective resignees—a whopping 70%—planned to give notice before the end of the month. Not surprisingly, younger workers (ages 18-34), who are less entrenched in their careers and are less likely to have financial ties such as mortgages and children, were twice as likely (34% versus 15%) than their older colleagues to be planning to walk out. Americans want better working conditions (32%), they feel burnt out (30%) and they want better big paychecks (29%).
See also: “CEOs say the Great Resignation is their No. 1 concern,” per a new CEO survey that Fortune conducted in partnership with Deloitte.
Gauging industry innovation
“The concept of ‘innovation’ can seem difficult to measure, leading IPG Media Lab and Magna to create the so-called ‘Innovation Velocity Gauge’ comparing just how rapidly more than two dozen industries are evolving relative to one another,” Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft reports.
For example: “The No. 2 innovator on the list is ‘blockchain,’ which has generated significant buzz this past year not just for its ties to cryptocurrency but also as the technological basis upon which non-fungible tokens are created, stored and traded,” Craft notes.
For the No. 1 innovator, keep reading here.
Just briefly
• “12 ad leaders planning for the cookieless future,” from Ad Age.
• “Facebook loses bid to dismiss users’ data-privacy antitrust claims,” per Reuters.
• “Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations,” per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
• “Cyberattack on Red Cross compromised data of over 515,000 ‘highly vulnerable people,’” CNN reports.
• “Why big data didn’t deliver on its big promises to combat Covid-19,” per Stat.
Marketing on purpose
