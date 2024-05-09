5 new TikTok trends that brands can follow

TikTok’s looming U.S. ban and the company’s ensuing lawsuit against the U.S. government haven’t hindered the seemingly-infinite cycle of TikTok trends, from new meme formats to musical or verbal earworms stuck in the heads of Gen Zers. That’s not surprising, as nearly two-thirds of adult Gen Zers are logging onto TikTok daily, according to a recent Ad Age-Harris Poll. Additionally, three in four of the surveyed Gen Zers believe brands will suffer if TikTok were to disappear—which isn’t too much of a stretch based on how many brands still regularly leverage the latest TikTok trends to stay relevant among Gen Z consumers.

Below are five of the latest trends circulating the platform—and brands participating in them. If you missed our most recent round of trends, you can catch up here.

‘Let me say I’m the biggest hater’

The ongoing feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake has taken social media by storm. On TikTok, hashtags such as #DrakeVsKendrick and #RapBeef have each racked up tens of millions of views in the past week. And though some of the accusations the two rappers are hurling at one another through increasingly brutal diss tracks touch on heavy topics such as domestic abuse and pedophilia, the biggest TikTok trend that’s emerged out of the lengthy rap battle is largely detached from that controversy.

The trend revolves around a six-minute diss track Lamar fired off at Drake titled “Euphoria,” in which Lamar raps, “Now, let me say I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress”—among a slew of other insults. TikTok users and creators are leveraging that chunk of the song to describe things that they hate, from men as a collective to the character Ezra Fitz from the TV series “Pretty Little Liars.” For one user’s labrador retriever puppy, meanwhile, that “beef” is with the mailman.

A handful of brands have harnessed the trending lines of “Euphoria” for their own TikTok videos, including the Empire State Building, which aimed Lamar’s jabs at other notable skyscrapers, and Scrub Daddy, which lambasted traditional sponges. Duolingo set the song to a physical fight between Duo and another of its mascots.