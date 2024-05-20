Amazon’s new ad tech tool measures post-cookie advertising IDs for publishers

Amazon is expanding its ad tech program for publishers, with a focus on connected TV apps, and releasing a measurement product called Signal IQ that lets publishers track how third-party data affects their ad deals. The updates, announced Monday during the Amazon Publisher Services Summit in New York, are part of an evolving ad tech ecosystem that publishers are testing to move beyond internet-tracking cookies to target and measure ads.

With Signal IQ, Amazon aims to make it easier for publishers to try third-party IDs, or the advertising identity products that are replacing cookies. Amazon also opened its publisher cloud—which allows publishers and advertisers to use data for planning and measuring ad campaigns—to all streaming TV apps and websites in the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon’s role in ad tech has expanded in recent years, driven by the growth of its advertising business on its e-commerce site and Prime Video streaming platform. Amazon’s publisher services give it a direct link to third-party publishers that also use header bidding to run advertising auctions parallel to their traditional ad manager, typically Google.