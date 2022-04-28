Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow

Amazon’s e-commerce growth spurt is starting to slow down as the pandemic wanes, and ad sales grew last quarter, but not as fast as many predicted. On Thursday, Amazon released its first-quarter financials, showing total sales of $116.4 billion, meeting Wall Street expectations. But its revenue forecast for this quarter was lower than estimates. Amazon projected total sales will be between $116 billion and $121 billion in the second quarter.

Amazon’s ad revenue in the first quarter grew 23% year over year to $7.9 billion, and Wall Street expected ad revenue would top $8 billion, according to CNBC.

Amazon has been grappling with rising energy and labor costs, as well as changing shopping habits as people return to pre-pandemic activities. The company Thursday began rolling out a 5% fee charged to independent sellers on its website who use its shipping services, a move designed to blunt the impact of inflation and rising fuel costs. Earlier this year Amazon raised the price of its Prime speedy-shipping program by $20 to $139 a year in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s ad business is becoming an increasingly important component of its ecosystem. Amazon is becoming a force in the digital ad market, serving search, display and video ads on its own platform, and fulfilling ad service for third-party websites through its demand-side platform.

Earlier this month, Amazon launched a new “Buy With Prime” service, which allows online stores, outside of Amazon, to extend Prime member benefits to shoppers, including free shipping and seamless checkout.