Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Amazon's Audible picks Wavemaker for $500 million paid media business

Podcasting platform consolidates global spending under one agency as it rethinks marketing plan
By Garett Sloane. Published on May 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
As cookies go away, context makes a comeback

Audible is one piece of Amazon's audio services portfolio.

Credit: Bloomberg

Audible, the Amazon-owned podcasting platform, picked Wavemaker to lead its $500 million paid media strategy and is adjusting its marketing plans as it tries to position itself in the audio landscape against rivals like Spotify.

Audible launched its agency review in December, and GroupM's Wavemaker was named the “agency of record for paid media worldwide,” according to an announcement today from both companies.

“Wavemaker’s energized approach to media will help Audible reach many more potential customers around the world and their global background will bring a nuanced, individualized approach to each marketplace in which we offer our service,” Cynthia Chu, Audible’s chief financial officer, said in the announcement.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Audible had been working with a number of agency partners around the world to spend its media dollars. Publicis’ Spark Foundry handled spending in the U.S., for instance. Consulting firm ID Comms worked with Audible on the agency review.

Audible was not immediately available for further comment. But the new strategy consolidates global ad spending in one place, under Wavemaker. Audible is a sizable piece of Amazon’s broader audio portfolio, and it competes with Spotify, Apple, Google and others in podcasts. Audible is also known for original programming and audiobooks.

Recent news from Ad Age
Miller Lite launches beer-flavored charcoal
Maia Vines
How TikTok can help cast commercials and find brand talent
Erika Wheless
Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event
Garett Sloane

A person familiar with the agency review said that Audible spends about $500 million on advertising a year. “Audible has to get ready to take on Spotify,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This wholesale marketing rethink is part of readying for the future.”

Toby Jenner, global CEO at Wavemaker, said the agency would use data and technology to guide Audible’s paid media strategy, which suggests the focus is on programmatic advertising online.

Wavemaker counts Mondelēz, L’Oreal, ViacomCBS, Coinbase and DoorDash among its clients.

More news about Audible
Audible promotes itself as a travel brand in pastiche of vintage airline ads
Alexandra Jardine
Amazon's Audible begins $500 million media review
Garett Sloane
Rebel Wilson promises to 'Make Words Great Again' in Australian ad for Audible
Alexandra Jardine

Enter Ad Age's 40 Under 40 at AdAge.com/40u40.
 

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How TikTok can help cast commercials and find brand talent

How TikTok can help cast commercials and find brand talent

Snap warning sinks social media stocks, erasing $180 billion in market value

Snap warning sinks social media stocks, erasing $180 billion in market value
Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event

Everything Google revealed at its annual advertising event

NFT market uncertainty—how brands and agencies are reacting to the downturn

NFT market uncertainty—how brands and agencies are reacting to the downturn
Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

Google ad tech breakup bill raises new privacy concerns

Google ad tech breakup bill raises new privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is proceeding, executives tell staff

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is proceeding, executives tell staff
Apple shows AR/VR headset to its board in sign of progress on project

Apple shows AR/VR headset to its board in sign of progress on project