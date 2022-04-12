Why brands are turning to data clean rooms amid the demise of the cookie

The rise of the data clean room is sweeping the advertising world as brands and major digital media companies look for ways to keep targeting consumers after the death of cookies. In recent months companies like Disney, NBCUniversal and Walgreens have touted clean rooms as new features within their growing online ad businesses.

There are a couple of big reasons that “clean rooms” emerged as data must-haves for advertisers: One is the heavy focus on data security and privacy, which has prompted regulations in digital advertising worldwide. Another is the pending end of third-party cookies, the online trackers that have been used for years in web browsers to target ads to consumers and measure campaigns.

“People are seeing the cookie loss, right, ID deprecation, in general, as an immediate threat to scale and performance. So they see that first-party data is now becoming the replacement for the third-party cookies,” said Devon DeBlasio, VP of product marketing at InfoSum, a data collaboration tech platform. “And so they want to update their pipes … to use first-party data. The only way you can do that is through a secure environment like a data clean room.”

What is a clean room?

Clean rooms are a way for a brand, equipped with troves of data on consumers, to sift through, organize and analyze that data without leaking or revealing personally identifiable information. The data clean room started entering the advertising lexicon in 2017, when Google opened its Ads Data Hub. Most other “walled gardens,” including Facebook and Amazon, also have data hubs. The idea is that marketers and the platforms can swap anonymous data without ever losing control of it or leaking sensitive information.

On the open web, digital publishers have concerns about sharing data about visitors to their sites. Personal information on web visitors, stored in cookies, can seep into what’s known as the “bid stream,” the trail of data that informs online ad auctions. Publishers worry ad tech specialists could identify their proprietary audiences, using easy to crack identity trackers, and then target those consumers on other websites, perhaps at reduced rates.

Brands worry about commingling their consumer data with publishers that could apply that data to help a brand’s rivals.

Why use a clean room?

The “clean room” is the data service that is replacing a part of what cookies and mobile ad IDs used to provide. Apple already deprecated third-party cookies and implemented other anti-internet tracking protocols on mobile devices. Meanwhile, Google plans to drop third-party cookie support in 2023, and has similarly strict designs around data on Android devices. The changes have created difficulties for internet advertisers that have relied on easy access to device IDs and cookies to target ads. These trackers were the easiest way for advertisers to find an exact match—the target audience—on a website or video on the open web.

“Advertisers, marketers, brands and agencies are looking for what’s going to be the method that is going to be safe to use, to replace the way things like third-party cookies and device IDs are being used today,” said John Lee, chief data officer at NBCUniversal, which introduced its clean room solution earlier this year.

Who is using clean rooms?

Media behemoths like NBCUniversal and Disney are making clean rooms a part of their upfront offerings, giving brands greater access to their troves of data, which includes things like set-top boxes, streaming platforms, theme parks and movie studios. This is data these types of companies, historically, would rarely share outside of their four walls.

NBCU is working with Omnicom Media Group to give its clients access to NBCU’s audience insights hub, while Disney opened up its clean room to Horizon Media.

For brands utilizing these clean rooms, the goal is to allow more optimization control and interoperability and inform investment strategy, said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer, Omnicom Media Group.

Meanwhile, Walgreens has talked about using clean room technology in its retail media network. Walgreens is among a growing set of classic retailers looking to turn customer data—like sales info and online browsing habits—into advertising opportunities.

“On the network or publisher end, they’re able to essentially create really interesting ad products,” InfoSum’s DeBlasio said, “whether it’s a certain audience slice, or audience taxonomy, or different types of ad units they can offer up to a specific advertiser or multiple advertisers, let’s say, within the same vertical.”

The clean rooms gaining steam in the advertising world are “decentralized,” meaning they allow multiple parties to collaborate without sharing data through cloud computing. Centralized clean rooms are located in a central place like a data warehouse, and enable one-to-one data querying, according to InfoSum.

