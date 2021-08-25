Burt's Bees is the first brand using Omnicom’s Diverse Creators Network

Burt’s Bees is the first brand to launch a campaign through Omnicom Media Group's Diverse Creators Network, which launched this summer to help marketers connect with more BIPOC creators.

The effort kicks off today with a five-week campaign on Twitter featuring a Black skincare influencer promoting Burt’s Bees lip balm. The Clorox Co. brand has plans for an additional campaign later this year.



Following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd and subsequent movement around racial injustice, brands and agencies across sectors have increased their commitments to engage with more BIPOC creators who witness inequalities in pay and opportunity. Earlier this summer, Omnicom launched the Diverse Creators Network (DCN) to connect brands with millions of diverse content creators and diverse media in partnership with Twitter and two other platforms yet to be announced.

DCN has attracted interest from other brands such as McDonald’s, Georgia Pacific, State Farm and The CW, Scott Hagedorn, CEO, Omnicom Media Group North America, told Ad Age earlier this summer.



The star of the program's first campaign is Tiara Willis, a licensed esthetician with more than 275,000 followers on Twitter, where she shares beauty and skincare advice for women of color. Pre-roll videos on Twitter will appear ahead of her content as part of a Twitter Amplify sponsorship campaign. The pre-roll videos will direct viewers to Burt's Bees' site where lip balms in flavors like coconut and pear, honey and cucumber mint can be purchased ($3.59 individually or $10.99 for a four-pack).



In the next iteration of the campaign, Burt’s Bees will work directly with other DCN creators to craft original content around specific creative briefs.