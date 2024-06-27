Cannes takeaways for creators—and what to know for next year’s festival

“[Lions Creators] is an acknowledgement from the industry about the growing importance of the work creators do,” said Rahul Titus, global head of influence at Ogilvy. “I think it’s very rare that they get to see firsthand what a big role they’re playing across the industry … And, for the first time, you could really sense that confidence in [creators] being equal partners and coming to the table with solutions on how we make the space better for everybody.”

Titus pointed out that many of the campaigns awarded a Grand Prix at Cannes this year either featured or centered entirely around creators. For example, outdoor advertising company JCDecaux and David Madrid took home the Creative B2B Grand Prix for their “Meet Marina Prieto” campaign, which turned an ordinary 100-year-old grandma into an online celebrity, and Weiden+Kennedy’s “DoorDash All the Ads” campaign, which included an influencer push to promote the massive giveaway, nabbed the Titanium Grand Prix.

And, with more creators turning content creation into a full-time career, it’s natural for a larger number of them to have a “thirst for knowledge” of the advertising industry they’ve become part of, said Neil Waller, co-CEO and co-founder of creator company Whalar Group.

“When we started, less than 10% of the creators we worked with were full-time. Last year, 95% of the creators we worked with were full-time, 70% had a manager or agent and 20% had at least one employee,” he said. “So, I think what started off really as an exercise in explaining to the industry at Cannes what the creator economy was and how they could work with creators is now kind of this dual path where creators are going and wanting to learn more about the rest of the advertising and entertainment industry as they become a more integral part of it.”

The future of creators at Cannes

Cannes was mentioned in more than 57,000 social media posts throughout the ad festival, according to data from social media management platform Sprout Social. And nearly 3,800 of those Cannes-related posts (or just over 6% of all social posts made about the festival) made some mention of influencers or creators, per Sprout Social—likely due in part to high-profile influencers such as Alix Earle, Harry Jowsey and Jackie Aina documenting their Cannes experience across dozens of photos and videos.