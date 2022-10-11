Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Chipotle’s latest BeReal effort ties in Halloween Boorito event

Boorito returns in-person and Chipotle hopes to capitalize on the popular photo-sharing app
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 11, 2022.
11 execs connecting gaming to marketing
Credit: Chipotle

Chipotle’s annual Halloween Boorito event is back in person this year, and to prove it, the restaurant chain wants its customers to post about it on BeReal.

The "BooReal" sweepstakes will see 10 fans receive free burritos for a year as Chipotle aims to continue harnessing the popularity of the photo-sharing app. 

To be eligible, customers must visit a Chipotle location on Oct. 31 and post a BeReal of themselves in costume with the hashtag #boortiossweepstakes. Customers can also share their BeReal on their Instagram Story and tag Chipotle with the hashtag to enter the sweepstakes.

Chipotle teased the event in a trailer showing various dressed-up customers at one of its restaurants. The trailer was directed by Pablo Rochat, who has worked with Chipotle in the past.

The sweepstakes mark Chipotle's latest effort on BeReal, which has exploded in popularity over the last year as the so-called anti-Instagram. Unlike Instagram and other platforms, BeReal users are limited to one post a day and there are no filters on the app. BeReal reached 53 million global downloads this month, according to Sensor Tower, and has already spawned copy-cat features from Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.

Chipotle has been on BeReal since April. But not all brands have embraced BeReal due to its random nature; the app sends out a notification at a different time each day prompting users to post, making it difficult for social media teams to plan accordingly. 

"After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Erika Wheless
Erika Wheless
In addition to the BeReal sweepstakes, Chipotle Rewards members who visit a Chipotle restaurant in costume on Halloween between 3 p.m. local time and closing will receive an entree for $6, regardless of whether they post to social media. 

Chipotle will also be using the Cash App to give away a total of $25,000 to its rewards members. On Oct. 13, 20, 25, and 27, fans can share their Cash App handle and the hashtag #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to Chipotle’s tweets on that day to win the cash prize. 

Last year, the pandemic led Chipotle to open a virtual location on Roblox to celebrate its Boorito event, which is now in its 22nd year. 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

