Chipotle’s latest BeReal effort ties in Halloween Boorito event

Chipotle’s annual Halloween Boorito event is back in person this year, and to prove it, the restaurant chain wants its customers to post about it on BeReal.

The "BooReal" sweepstakes will see 10 fans receive free burritos for a year as Chipotle aims to continue harnessing the popularity of the photo-sharing app.

To be eligible, customers must visit a Chipotle location on Oct. 31 and post a BeReal of themselves in costume with the hashtag #boortiossweepstakes. Customers can also share their BeReal on their Instagram Story and tag Chipotle with the hashtag to enter the sweepstakes.

Chipotle teased the event in a trailer showing various dressed-up customers at one of its restaurants. The trailer was directed by Pablo Rochat, who has worked with Chipotle in the past.