Clash of Clans embraces its fake history in 10th anniversary campaign

Clash of Clans turns 10 years old today, and to celebrate, it took a trip down a fake memory lane.

The anniversary campaign from Wieden+Kennedy Portland imagines 40 years of faux Clash of Clans history and looks at how the mobile game would celebrate if it had lived through the gaming trends of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s.

To help create such “historical moments,” Clash of Clans partnered with several other brands to lean into nostalgic products from the last 40 years. General Mills made an actual cereal called “Barb’s Choco Boom Booms” that is available on Walmart.com.