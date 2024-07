Instagram underscores the importance of shares: The number of times a given Instagram post has been shared will now appear along the platform’s standard likes and comments counters. Instagram began testing the share count metric on posts in late 2023 and appears to have rolled the feature out to more users last week. The update follows comments from Instagram head Adam Mosseri about the increased importance of a post’s share count as a performance metric. In May, for example, he said in an Instagram story that shares are “more important than watch time or like and comment counts.”

Instagram also released the second episode of its “Close Friends Only” podcast (produced with Cooper’s Unwell Network) six months after the series’ December 2023 premiere. In the new episode, singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp and Rachel Sennott, a comedian, actress and screenwriter, discussed how an Instagram DM prompted their first meeting and teased upcoming projects.