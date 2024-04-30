Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now

Hundreds of influencers flocked to Stagecoach over the weekend, many of them sponsored by brands. But not every brand activation at the country music festival was a hit with creators. On Sunday, influencer Rhegan Coursey announced she would be leaving a Stagecoach afterparty hosted by Revolve just minutes after arriving because of signs pointing creators with over 1 million followers in one direction and those with smaller follower numbers in another. Several commenters pointed out that Revolve was partnering with streetwear brand @Pizzaslime—known for its crude, sarcastic humor—on the party and that the signs were likely a joke.

Coursey shared a follow-up video a few hours afterward and said her influencer friends who had remained at the Revolve party after she left told her the signs “really [weren’t] a joke” and they were “treated like animals” during the party—but she didn’t elaborate on what that treatment involved.

“It might be a joke for Pizzaslime, but [it] definitely wasn’t for the other brands,” she said in the video.

Both Revolve and Pizzaslime posted TikTok videos yesterday in response to the controversy that pointed out the plethora of other unserious signs scattered around the afterparty, including a sign directing partygoers to the bathroom that read "peepee poopoo." Revolve also noted in the caption of its video that "all signs led to the same experience" despite splitting up creators by follower count at the beginning of the lines.