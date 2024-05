Swehl and Molly Baz : Speaking of Mother’s Day, Swehl—a brand that sells breastfeeding-related products—partnered with culinary content creator Molly Baz on a recipe for “Big Titty Cookies” packed with nutrients meant to increase milk production for breastfeeding moms. The campaign also included a Times Square billboard featuring Baz holding two of the cookies in front of her breasts with the tagline, “Just add milk,” but Clear Channel Outdoor, the out-of-home company that owns the billboard, quickly took the ad down after determining it was too “inappropriate,” according to a joint Instagram post from Baz and Swehl.

Baz included several photos of Times Square billboards for lingerie and underwear brands in her post and wote, “take one look at the landscape of other billboards in times square and i think you’ll see the irony. bring on the lingerie so long as it satiates the male gaze.”