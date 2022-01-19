Crypto.com CEO says regulators haven’t reached out after hack

An exact value of cryptocurrencies affected is still unknown, although estimates are in the millions. Marszalek said Crypto.com plans to release more information in a blog post in the coming days. System hacks have been a persistent problem since the earliest days of cryptocurrencies, with rouge programmers probing the software code of protocols for vulnerabilities.

The firm, which moved its headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore last year, is currently awaiting license approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS.

The MAS prohibited public advertising of crypto products earlier this year. Crypto.com was among the firms affected after placing a large billboard on a prominent shopping strip. Advertising practices of the crypto industry have come under scrutiny as opponents worry retail investors could buy into the asset class with limited understanding of risks.

“Singapore is very supportive of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency industry in general,” the CEO said. “It’s a great place for the industry players, and there’s quite a large number of players there.”

One of largest exchanges with more than 10 million users, Crypto.com made headlines after it bought the sponsorship rights to the former Staples Center arena in Los Angeles. It is also running a major marketing campaign with actor Matt Damon, along with various professional sports teams, and has plans to air its first Super Bowl commercial.

-Bloomberg News