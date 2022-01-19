Crypto.com CEO says regulators haven’t reached out after hack

Crypto.com has not received any “outreach” from regulators following a cybersecurity breach earlier this week of about 400 customer accounts, according to Chief Executive Officer Kris Marszalek.
During an online interview at Bloomberg’s Year Ahead virtual conference, Marszalek said from Singapore that he is prepared to share information on the hack if any relevant inquiries come from regulators.
The company became the latest crypto exchange to be hit by online thieves on Tuesday after users reported that Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies were wiped from their accounts. All customers have been reimbursed, Marszalek said.
“Obviously, it’s great lesson and we are continuously strengthening our infrastructure,” Marszalek said during the interview. “Given the scale of the business, these numbers are not particularly material and customer funds were not at risk.”