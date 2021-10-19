Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase comes to the NBA and WNBA

New sponsorship will kick off with the start of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​
20211019_NBAWNBACoinbase_3x2
Credit: NBA x WNBA and Coinbase

The NBA is stepping up its crypto game. 

The pro basketball league today announced that Coinbase will be the exclusive cryptocurrency platform partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball.

Coinbase will have a brand presence featured during nationally televised games, the first being at tonight’s tip-off of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season. The company will also become the presenting partner of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup and the USA Basketball men’s and women’s national team exhibition tours, as well as a partner of NBA G League Ignite. 

“As a trusted cryptocurrency platform used by millions, Coinbase is a natural fit as the NBA’s first-ever partner in this thriving category,” Kerry Tatlock, senior VP of global marketing partnerships and media for the NBA, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Coinbase to provide fans with new ways to engage with the league and each other, while also enhancing the experience for fans who are already Coinbase users.”

As part of the NBA partnership, Coinbase will provide content, innovations, activations and experiences to educate fans on the crypto-economy. But this isn’t the NBA’s first experience with the crypto space. In 2019, the franchise launched the NBA Top Shot with Dapper Labs, a digital platform where fans could collect and trade NFTs of moments in the league. As of October of this year, Top Shots has generated more than $706.86 million in sales volume, according to DappRadar, which tracks NFT sales.

More from Ad Age
NFL gets in NFT game with new deal
Everything brands need to know about NFT marketing
Erika Wheless
Why NFTs, fashion and entertainment deals should be moneymakers, not just marketing
Jack Neff

The deal marks the first cryptocurrency platform partnership for the basketball leagues. But this is not the first U.S. pro sports league to have a crypto sponsor - the MLB has a partnership with FTX, another cryptocurrency exchange. And while the NFL has a policy stating that clubs cannot have sponsorship relationships with cryptocurrency exchanges, the NFL signed their own deal with Dapper Labs in September to make NFTs.

With the season kicking off tonight, the sponsorship is one of many that the NBA has announced in recent days. Google Pixel will build on the league's existing partnership with Google to make the Pixel the official fan phone of the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League. Google Pixel will also be a presenting sponsor of the NBA playoffs this spring. The NBA also renewed its partnership with Kia as the official automotive partner of the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League.

“The freedom to participate and benefit from the things you believe in is at the heart of Coinbase’s mission. Nobody believes this more than NBA and WNBA fans. We’re proud to become the league's official cryptocurrency partner,” Kate Rouch, chief marketing officer of Coinbase, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “As part of the partnership, we will create interactive experiences to engage with the NBA and WNBA’s incredible community and athletes around the world.” 

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​

Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​
Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results

Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results
Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial

Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial

Omnicom looks to build a database of certified diverse creators

Omnicom looks to build a database of certified diverse creators

Amazon launches campaign for its ads business telling brands it's more than e-commerce

Amazon launches campaign for its ads business telling brands it's more than e-commerce
HP turns to TikTok star for upcoming campaign

HP turns to TikTok star for upcoming campaign
Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Hollister is hiring a gaming scout—inside the clothing brand’s esports strategy

Hollister is hiring a gaming scout—inside the clothing brand’s esports strategy