Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators

New influencer program will teach fans of the brand how to grow into social media stars
By Garett Sloane. Published on September 20, 2021.
Watch live at 12:15 p.m. ET: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Disney Creators Lab kicks off a training program this week.

Credit: Conner Lundius via TikTok, Dom Corona via Instagram, Melizza Black via TikTok

Disney is looking to turn to its biggest fans into the next breakout social media stars, who in turn can promote the Mouse House on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

On Monday, Disney announced the formation of the Disney Creators Lab, which recruited 20 “emerging” social influencers who are also enthusiastic advocates of the entertainment company. Disney already has a formidable social presence, and plenty of consumers posting videos to sites like TikTok without needing any encouragement from the corporation, but it wants to create a farm system that officially brings some of these independent creators into its fold.

Disney gave Ad Age a look at how the program will work. “There are millions of content creators who share their diverse perspectives and authentic stories on social media, but need opportunities to grow,” Disney said in the announcement. “Twenty emerging creators from diverse backgrounds with truly unique content (mix of age, race, gender identity and creative disciplines) were selected to join the program. Selection was based on creative content and growth potential.”

Creator programs are popping up all over, but they typically are run by social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube. Instagram, for instance, is paying creators $1 billion through 2022 to encourage its most popular users to keep posting compelling videos. In June, Instagram hosted its first “creator week,” to walk participants through the intricacies of growing an audience, merchandizing, and media training.

Influencer marketing is becoming a more important component in most brands’ budgets, but the sector poses some challenges. Brands can get burned when they don’t thoroughly vet the reputations of creators. And there have been concerns about how well marketers can track the performance of social media campaigns that use creators versus paid ads. Last year, the Association of National Advertisers said that 65% of its members hired influencers in the prior 12 months.

The Disney Creators Lab will work with burgeoning TikTok and Instagram stars with followings in the tens of thousands. Melizza Black, for instance, has 57,000 followers on TikTok, where she already has a Disney-themed account. Black posts from Disney World, shows off Disney merch, and shares selfies using Disney augmented reality princess filters. Conner Lundius is another Disney enthusiast with 17,000 TikTok followers, who often posts with Mickey Mouse ears from Disneyland.

Disney is hosting eight online courses to take the 20 creators through lessons in promoting the House of the Mouse on social media. The courses run weekly for three months covering topics like branding, merchandising, creativity and monetization. Disney said that one of the classes will include direct training from a popular TikTok star, but did not say which TikTok creator would teach the course.

Disney is not paying the creators to participate in the program, but it’s possible that the courses teach the Disney fans how to make money from their online activities. The creators also will receive a trip to Walt Disney World and on a Disney Cruise Line in January.

Part of the impetus for the program is for Disney to build relationships with lesser-known creators and guide their ascent through social media before they are stars. Disney has had its feet in social media for years, though, marketing its parks and movie studios. Disney owns Marvel and Lucasfilm, which makes “Star Wars.” Disney also owns subscription streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

