Explaining the metaverse: Meta, Snap, Twitter and Web3 startups will break it all down

The metaverse is still a mystery to most brands, but not for much longer: Ad Age is bringing together some of the most innovative companies tinkering in Web3 to explain it all, from NFTs to virtual luxuries, at Unlocking the Metaverse on March 10.
Ad Age’s metaverse event will explore some of the most pressing topics related to the metaverse and Web3. Discussions will revolve around battling visions for the metaverse; the usefulness of NFTs in building communities; next-level commerce; and ever-important brand safety considerations, for marketers that are taking their first steps into new platforms.
RSVP for March 10 livestream at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.
Nicola Mendelson, Meta’s head of global business solutions, is scheduled to discuss how the social media company, comprised of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Quest devices, underwent a total rebrand for the metaverse. Mendelson will guide Ad Age through the virtual world.
David Roter, Snap’s VP of global agency partnerships, will discuss the evolution of commerce in augmented and virtual reality. Snap is known for its crisp AR Lenses that are transforming how brands render products in digital settings.