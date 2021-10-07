Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Google bans ads that deny climate change

Search giant's new policy looks to curb advertisers that spread misinformation on settled environmental science
By Garett Sloane. Published on October 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games
20211011_Google_bloombeg_3x2.jpg

Google has made multiple adjustments to its ad platform to address misinformation.

Credit: Bloomberg

Google is banning ads that promote climate change denialism in a new tweak to its ads and monetization policies.

The update, made on Thursday, will affect YouTube creators, Google advertisers and online publishers.

The rule change is the latest in a series of moves that restrict violating ads from running on YouTube, in search results, and the rest of the internet. Google will not allow an ad that “contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the company announced.

“Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content,” Google’s announcement stated. “And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos.”

Google has been trying to clean up its sprawling ad ecosystem that serves ads across the internet to millions of websites, including its own. Google has drafted similar bans on misinformation in advertising, especially during the pandemic when it tried to block anti-vaccine ads and ads that promote uncertain medical claims.

In this case, Google is going after climate change denial, which could be a politically sensitive subject. Google said it consulted world-recognized environmental organizations to determine the contours of the policy. The company is “differentiating between content that states a false claim as fact, versus content that reports on or discusses that claim,” the announcement said. “We will also continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related topics, including public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more.”

More news from Ad Age
Google threatens to shut down brand accounts that violate content rules
Garett Sloane
How bad actors manipulate Google, Facebook and Snapchat with fraudulent COVID-19 ads
Garett Sloane
Facebook bans ads discouraging people from getting vaccines
Google announces new policy to restrict discriminatory ad targeting
George P. Slefo

The announcement comes as the marketing world is gathered in Orlando for the Association of National Advertisers conference, which is also being streamed online for virtual attendees. Major brands presenting there are emphasizing their commitment to social causes and their corporate “purpose.” Unilever’s Luis Di Como, executive VP of global media, backed Google’s fresh environmental policies in the announcement, saying: “We believe that any content that seeks to deliberately mislead and misinform the public on climate change has no place on media platforms.”

Google announced that is working with the Conscious Advertising Network, a group within the ad tech industry that has a mission of cleaning up programmatic advertising. Historically, the digital ad ecosystem has been degraded by low-quality websites awash in misinformation with few controls for brands to manage where their ads wind up.

In July, Google implemented a new “strikes” policy that bans advertisers for repeatedly promoting dishonest behavior and dangerous products.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games

Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games
Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition

Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition
Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion

Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion
Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules

Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules
What brands need to know about the Twitch hack

What brands need to know about the Twitch hack
Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators

Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators
Facebook advertisers see no choice but to stick with the platform

Facebook advertisers see no choice but to stick with the platform
Top 10 most expensive college athlete influencers for brands

Top 10 most expensive college athlete influencers for brands