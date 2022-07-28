Why Google's cookie confusion is splitting the ad industry

Google's broader approach

Google’s plan to deprecate cookies is just one part of its planned overhaul of online advertising. Google has also been working on what it dubbed Privacy Sandbox, which applies to Chrome and Android devices. In both cases, Google is trying to develop new application programming interfaces—APIs—which could be used by other players in ad tech. The principle is basically that Google would share aggregated data points, which can’t be tied to an individual user, but still publishers of websites would see basic general interests of the web visitors. Those general interest “topics” could be used to target ads, instead of cookies.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox Topics API is currently in “origin trials,” or limited tests, and Google said it would generally be available late next year. That is if it even works. “The whole premise of Privacy Sandbox is junk,” said one ad tech executive, who works with publishers and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Google has garnered some sympathy, though, because of how complex a challenge it could be to rearrange the entire ad tech ecosystem. “We expected [the delay] to happen,” said Matt Barash, senior VP of Americas at Index Exchange, the programmatic ad tech firm. “We think that ultimately there’s a sense of responsibility here and that Google is acting responsibly.”

One major factor to consider is the broader economy, Barash said. A year ago, when Google was preparing to turn off cookies, the macro economy was performing better. For a long time, companies that underpin the personalized ads business have argued that robust access to data helps businesses grow. Facebook owner Meta, for instance, has long argued that Apple’s singular focus on anonymizing data on iPhones and the web would make it more difficult for marketers to keep growing. Now, facing an economic downturn, those warnings could hold more weight and could factor into decisions such as whether to totally ditch online cookies.

“The cookie is still alive and relevant and used universally,” Barash said.

Mathieu Roche, CEO of ID5, the London-based identity advertising firm, is skeptical that Google even cares about killing cookies in the name of privacy, or helping the industry come up with alternatives. When Google postponed cookie deprecation this week, the company cited its ongoing work with U.K.’s CMA. “It gives [Google] a good reason to delay,” Roche said. To say, “It’s not our fault anymore.”

Roche said the “confusion is beneficial to Google,” because in the meantime it continues to be the dominant player in ad tech, with or without cookies.