Bumble today revealed what these posts were hinting at: A brand refresh for the dating app that includes aesthetic changes, as well as a suite of new features.

A new offering called Opening Moves, for instance, gives women the option to set a prompt that their matches can respond to, such as “who is your dream dinner party guest, real or fictional?” (On Bumble, women have to make the first move.) Bumble is also adding a “Dating Intentions” badge so people can indicate interest in everything from “fun, casual dates” to “ethical non-monogamy,” according to a spokesperson.

The fonts are now bolder on the app, and the Bumble logo appears more minimalist.