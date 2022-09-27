How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity

Inclusion in gaming is the latest push in Dove's larger Self-Esteem Project. Launched in 2004, the goal is to help younger consumers develop a positive relationship with the way they look and combat appearance-related anxiety. Seventy-four percent of women wish more female video game characters looked like women in real life, while 62% of women feel misrepresented in gaming, according to a survey conducted by Dove, Women in Games (a nonprofit that focuses on equity in the video game industry), and the Center for Appearance research.

“The representation of women in gaming platforms, products and services has long been an issue,” Marie-Claire Isaaman, CEO of Women in Games, said in a statement.

Dove has also partnered with Toya, a female-founded and led Roblox studio, to create SuperU Story, a Roblox game aimed at building self-esteem and body confidence in young female gamers. The game was validated by experts from the Center for Appearance Research. The game takes place in "The Academy," a school for kids with superpowers that’s under siege by a group of rogue students spreading negativity. Players can customize their avatars to experience a more realistic version of beauty, team up with friends to explore the school, earn power-ups and complete quests.