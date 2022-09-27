How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity

Dove has launched a training course to make gaming avatars more representative and inclusive as the brand looks to connect with female gamers.
The Unilever brand partnered with the Center for Appearance Research, which focuses on the role of appearance and body image in people's lives, to have game designers create a wider range of avatars and avoid the hyper-sexualization of female characters. The training is made up of six 10-minute long modules and final avatars will appear in a free-to-use character gallery available on Epic Games' Art Station, a 3D creation software.
Dove will also fund a series of grants and awards to the best creators, along with the opportunity to have their avatars featured in upcoming games.