How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity

The push comes as several female-focused brands look to reach young women in gaming
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 27, 2022.
Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms
Credit: Dove

Dove has launched a training course to make gaming avatars more representative and inclusive as the brand looks to connect with female gamers.

The Unilever brand partnered with the Center for Appearance Research, which focuses on the role of appearance and body image in people's lives, to have game designers create a wider range of avatars and avoid the hyper-sexualization of female characters. The training is made up of six 10-minute long modules and final avatars will appear in a free-to-use character gallery available on Epic Games' Art Station, a 3D creation software.

Dove will also fund a series of grants and awards to the best creators, along with the opportunity to have their avatars featured in upcoming games.

“Our goal with the training course is to educate game developers on the research that’s available so artists understand why representation in game design matters, and also to teach artists how to use the tools and techniques available to create more authentic characters so all players feel empowered to have fun with friends,” Julie Lottering, director of Unreal Engine Education, said in a statement.

The partnership comes as several female-focused brands look to reach young women in gaming. OPI, Tampax, Benefit Cosmetics, American Eagle and Hally Hair have all entered the gaming space to connect with the younger women who are traditionally overlooked by the gaming industry. Just under half of gamers (41 percent) identify as female, according to a 2020 report by the Entertainment Software Association, a trade association for the video game industry.

Inclusion in gaming is the latest push in Dove's larger Self-Esteem Project. Launched in 2004, the goal is to help younger consumers develop a positive relationship with the way they look and combat appearance-related anxiety. Seventy-four percent of women wish more female video game characters looked like women in real life, while 62% of women feel misrepresented in gaming, according to a survey conducted by Dove, Women in Games (a nonprofit that focuses on equity in the video game industry), and the Center for Appearance research.

“The representation of women in gaming platforms, products and services has long been an issue,” Marie-Claire Isaaman, CEO of Women in Games, said in a statement.

Dove has also partnered with Toya, a female-founded and led Roblox studio, to create SuperU Story, a Roblox game aimed at building self-esteem and body confidence in young female gamers. The game was validated by experts from the Center for Appearance Research. The game takes place in "The Academy," a school for kids with superpowers that’s under siege by a group of rogue students spreading negativity. Players can customize their avatars to experience a more realistic version of beauty, team up with friends to explore the school, earn power-ups and complete quests. 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

