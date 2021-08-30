What a revised LinkNYC contract means for the future of the New York City kiosks

More than 70% of ZIP codes in Queens and Staten Island do not have a single LinkNYC kiosk, according to DiNapoli's report, compared with just 26% of the ZIP codes in Manhattan.

With the Links funded by ad revenue, CityBridge appeared to focus on areas with the most foot traffic and ability to deliver eyeballs to its ads.

On top of failing to construct the number of kiosks it promised, CityBridge had only paid $2.6 million toward $32 million in the minimum ad revenue-sharing payments it owed the city in 2019 and had offered zero toward the $44 million owed for 2020.

Tisch threatened to hold CityBridge in default of its contract, potentially removing the company entirely. CityBridge, meanwhile, said in its own statement that its work to resolve problems with the program had been met with "silence and delay" from the city.

The consortium was facing increased competition for the digital out-of-home advertising market and was beset by logistical headaches in trying to find sites for the Links, in part because of the city's strict rules. It had been trying to get the city to rework the deal.

"Many aspects of the LinkNYC program were unprecedented when the original franchise was written in 2014—from its massive scale to the speed of its free public Wi-Fi to its complexity," Nick Colvin, CEO of CityBridge, said in a statement to Crain's.