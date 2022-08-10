How Meta is combatting Apple data limits with ad targeting automation and AI

The whole Advantage platform is one example of how Meta is adjusting to changes to how data is collected and shared throughout the internet. Apple is the prime example of restricting data signals that make marketing on iPhones and the Safari web browser more difficult to measure.

Apple’s anti-tracking policies have made marketing less of a precise science online. Meanwhile, Google is following suit with plans to kill cookies on Chrome in 2024 and disrupt device data sharing on Android. Meta has been developing its own “privacy enhancing technologies,” which rely less on data sharing about individual consumers and more on aggregated and anonymized data sets to target and measure ads. The Advantage program is a part of that project, where marketers relinquish some of the direct control over how they manage ad campaigns and leave it to Meta’s algorithms to make the decisions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed AI and automation in an earnings call last month. “Advances in AI enable us to deliver better-personalized ads while using less data,” Zuckerberg said. “It powers automated messaging and creation tools that let businesses run better performing campaigns, which is particularly important for small businesses that don't have big marketing departments and that have been hit hard by Apple's policy changes.”

Meta is trying to maximize return on ad spend for advertisers, and “really bring in automation to help with our ad product,” Mendelsohn said.

Mendelsohn said that shopping and app-install advertisers could see higher performance by letting the Meta automation do its work. Those conversions—generating sales and downloads—are important goals for marketers, but with the new data policies on Apple, it is harder for Meta to precisely measure conversions.