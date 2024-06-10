Behind mocktail brand Mixoloshe’s viral rebrand, which began with an intern destroying its cans

Wingard’s unorthodox marketing approach has not only driven over 525,000 people to follow her cheekily named Instagram account, @TheBestMarketingStrategyEver (more than the 91,000 followers on the main account), but it’s also “completely transformed the trajectory of the business,” according to the “boss” in question, Mixoloshe Chief Marketing Officer Mike Chambers.

“Since we started the campaign, we’ve had basically an 800% increase in sales,” Chambers told Ad Age. “We’ve had tens of thousands of email sign-ups” and “hundreds of thousands of unique visitors. We sold out of four of our eight SKUs. So, it’s really had a huge impact on the business.” The brand launched in 500 Walmart stores across the U.S. last fall; a four-pack of the mocktails retail for $19.99 online.

Despite the online narrative he and Wingard have fabricated over the past two months, Chambers isn’t actually an arrogant big shot getting in the way of Wingard’s savvy social-first marketing, he said. Their “conflict” is part of a staged storyline designed to help Mixoloshe stand out in the crowded beverage industry.

“With beverages, you’re basically a marketing company that happens to sell a product,” Chambers said. “The best beverage brands in the world have figured out that they need to really flex their creative muscles. The only way people are going to recognize you is if you’ve given them a reason to—like, if you’ve entertained them in a meaningful way.”

Chambers and Wingard are now leveraging the success of their can-smashing Instagram series to launch a new brand identity for Mixoloshe. In a theatrical, “Mad Max”-inspired Instagram video posted today, the two revealed a new name for the brand that embraces the root of its recent growth: Smashd.